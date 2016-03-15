A Luxurious Apartment Full of Style

The interiors and the decor of a home speaks volumes about one's personality and personal style. Iara Kilaris, an interior designer and decorator based in Americana, Brazil, channeled her client's inner star into the decor and interiors of the Palazzo apartment. Rich, elegant, and designed with finesse, this apartment is reminiscent of the homes across Hollywood. Contrasting styles, opulent decor accessories, and old-world glamour lend a luxurious charm to this gorgeous and visually pleasing apartment.
Today on homily 360, we take a visual tour of this luxurious apartment and immerse ourselves into the lives of the stars. Let's begin, shall we?
Pastel colour palettes, shimmering wall lights and surprising tropical elements bathe the living room of this apartment with luxury and opulence. The designer has furnished the living room with contrasting sofa sets -- a large beige sofa with tufted pearl white chairs around it. A gorgeous rectangular coffee table and an abstract rug further accentuate the style of the living room. Two palm tree accessories grace the corner of the living room for an element of nature.
The luxury theme seamlessly flows into the interiors of the dining room and showcases itself in the rich decor and decor accessories. A 10-seater dining table in contrasting tones takes center stage in the dining room with stunning chandeliers and wall lights above to illuminate the space with an incredible glow.
The entertainment room is designed with a more classic colour palette featuring deep shades of brown and shades of grey. Large brown panels and an expansive media unit cover one side of the room. The designer has furnished the room with comfortable seating for an enjoyable experience with closed ones.
Minimalist and elegant, the kitchen revels in the contemporary style. A two-tone neutral colour palette dominates the decor of the kitchen. Deep red utensils and decor accessories give this space a burst of vibrancy. Three spherical wall lights hang above the kitchen island, adding an element of style to the interiors of the kitchen. The kitchen space also features a seating area for quick breakfasts and tea time.
The decor of the bedroom is designed with contrasting tones of white and brown. The circular pearl white ceiling with white lights blends gorgeously with the velvet flooring of the bedroom. A beautiful shimmering wall light hangs in the corner of the bedroom, irradiating the space with its rich light.
The tropical style seamlessly blends with the contemporary decor of this bathroom. Miniature planters sit on the glass and wood framed panels of the bathroom walls for a natural element. The brown shades of the furnishing combines beautifully with the contemporary setting of this space.
Elegant and aesthetically appealing, this apartment is designed to impress. We have come to an end of this amazing home tour.
