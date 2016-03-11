A Modern Home with A Colourful Twist

Imagine an architectural beauty that excites your senses and passion for living. Imagine a home so thoughtfully designed to reflect your style and your personality. Designed by architectural and interior designer firm Arketipo based in Arandas Jalisco, Mexico, Casa Pia complements the modern style by accentuating with vibrancy. This home is designed to enjoy a magnificent flow of air, light and space with its open space layout. Surrounded with nature and impeccable style, Casa Pia is designed to impress. Ideally located, this house promises serene mornings and peaceful nights.
Today on homify 360, we venture into the modern world of this beautiful house and tantalize our senses with its incredible interiors.
A vibrant colour palette finds its way to the interiors as well. Shades of red, black and white dominate the colour palette of the combined kitchen area. The open space layout of the kitchen combines a media room, a dining area and a kitchen space. The designer has artfully added red elements to the kitchen with decor accessories, cabinets, and utensils. You can browse through these kitchen designs to inspire your own dream kitchen.
Modern in design, there's so much to love about the unique aesthetic of this house. A geometric marvel, the architecture of the house revels in the modern style with the incorporation of neat lines, bold glazing and a combination of various elements like glass, metal, and concrete. The dark grey backdrop brushed over the exterior of the house is accented with blood red, making an impression on anyone who walks past it. The main facade of this house sports a luxurious shine, further enhanced with a glass balcony and lush foliage for a natural element.
The dining room's vibrant and colourful scheme is enhanced by the diverse choices of textures and materials. A charcoal grey wall on one side of them room gains contrast with the red elements of the decor accessory on the wall. Transparent arm chairs and upholstered abstract chairs dominate the 8-seater glass dining table in the dining room.
Enclosed with pristine white walls and a selection of gorgeous plants, the outside dining area makes for a perfect place for dinner with close ones. The natural element takes over the space with the plethora of plants placed on either sides of the dining area. The designer has furnished this space with a two-toned 4-seater dining table for a contrasting look.
The interiors of the bedroom deviate from the colourful scheme that dominates most of the house. Designed in rich shades of blue, brown, and metallic, the bedroom is bathed in luxury and elegance. A floor-to- ceiling length window takes over one side of the room for maximum inflow of light and air, also giving an incredible view from the bedroom. Upholstered diamond tufted bed, rich metallic stools, a decorative armchair and well-placed lights further enhance the decor of this room.
This gorgeous space filled with natural and water elements marks the end of this incredible tour. Exposed stone walls, a vibrant red wall and lush greenery enhance the look of this space. The designer has fitted a wall fountain to bring a water element to this space. The upper side flaunts a seating area with a glass balcony to relax with a book or a steaming cup of tea.
This house is dressed to impress with surprising decor choices and an incredible colour palette. Doesn't it make you want to get started on your own dream house? For more home design ideas and styles, check out this modern home with an artistic twist.