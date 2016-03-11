A Modern Home with A Colourful Twist

Imagine an architectural beauty that excites your senses and passion for living. Imagine a home so thoughtfully designed to reflect your style and your personality. Designed by architectural and interior designer firm Arketipo based in Arandas Jalisco, Mexico, Casa Pia complements the modern style by accentuating with vibrancy. This home is designed to enjoy a magnificent flow of air, light and space with its open space layout. Surrounded with nature and impeccable style, Casa Pia is designed to impress. Ideally located, this house promises serene mornings and peaceful nights.

Today on homify 360, we venture into the modern world of this beautiful house and tantalize our senses with its incredible interiors.