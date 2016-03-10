A Modern Abode With An Artistic Twist

Modern architecture revels in its simplicity but also brings out an element of luxury and sophistication with its design. The symmetry and the bold style of modern architecture changes the overall aesthetic of a house. Today on homify 360, we explore the beautiful Casa Térrea designed by Camila Castilho, an architect based in Pindamonhangaba, Brazil. The cubic design of the house is accentuated with neutral colours and lush foliage, giving it a significant look across the landscape. Various elements like concrete, wood and glass are combined to give this house a distinct style.
So without further ado, let's take a look at this stunning house. Maybe this will inspire you to design your dream home.
The exterior of this house is gorgeously dressed in the modern style. Neat lines, distinct cubic panels, and a symmetrical layout lend the house an elegant look. A foliage covered landscape surrounds the house like a cocoon, adding a natural element to the space. Neutral colour palettes against the vibrant greenery helps this house to stand out in its neighbourhood.
A neutral colour palette in pastel shades cover the walls and the flooring of the living room. The cube tiled flooring and the decorative wall bring a contemporary style to this space. The architects have furnished the living room with a diamond tufted sofa set in mellow tones. A dark wooden coffee table with decor accessories takes center stage in the living room.
Dark, mysterious, and appealing -- this is the theme of the dining room. The colour palette of the room is a blend of black, beige, and brown, giving the dining area a rather up-scale look. The dark 6-seater dining table is further accentuated with dark brown trimmed beige chairs. A black cabinet and a wooden panel face the dining table. Two black wall lamps hang above the dining table to illuminate the room with a warm glow.
A pale grey theme dominates the colour palette of the kitchen area. Pearl white walls, abstract black-and-white panel, and black cabinets give the kitchen space a modern look. The architect has also added an element of vibrancy that shows itself in the bright yellow chairs and kitchen appliance.
To maximise the view from the inside of the house, the architect has styled the walls with floor-to-wall length windows. These windows face the expansive green backyard of the house. The sun deck of the house features a seating area with couches and armchairs to unwind after a long day at work or for gatherings with family and loved ones.
Everyone needs to unwind after a tiring day and going for a vacation after a stressful day isn't always an option. This house brings relaxation to you with its beautiful backyard. Seamlessly flowing from the living room, the open layout of this house is what makes modern architecture well-loved. Covered with lush greenery, this is an ideal space to relax by yourself or with the family.
We have come to the end of this incredible tour.