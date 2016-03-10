A Modern Abode With An Artistic Twist

Modern architecture revels in its simplicity but also brings out an element of luxury and sophistication with its design. The symmetry and the bold style of modern architecture changes the overall aesthetic of a house. Today on homify 360, we explore the beautiful Casa Térrea designed by Camila Castilho, an architect based in Pindamonhangaba, Brazil. The cubic design of the house is accentuated with neutral colours and lush foliage, giving it a significant look across the landscape. Various elements like concrete, wood and glass are combined to give this house a distinct style.

So without further ado, let's take a look at this stunning house. Maybe this will inspire you to design your dream home.