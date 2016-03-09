A luxurious Villa by the sea in Anjuna, Goa

One of the latest trends taking over the home design industry is wabi-sabi, a design style that elicits simplicity and elegance. An amalgam of various styles, textures, and colours is what makes wabi-sabi a coveted style. Wabi-sabi is the art of finding beauty in imperfection. Studio Momo, an interior designer and decorator firm based in Goa, incorporated the principles of wabi-sabi into the architecture and interiors of Villa Branco. Luxurious and sophisticated, Villa Branco is fashioned with natural materials and finishes, and locally made paints and polishes. The house is more than a reflection of personal style; it also revels in authenticity and beauty.
Today on homify 360, we explore the beautiful interiors of Villa Branco. Join us on this journey and be amazed!
The designers fashioned the bedroom with a unique approach by combining utility, beauty, and nostalgia in the essentials of the bedroom. A weathered cabinet with rustic decor pieces rests below the gorgeous dark-shaded mirror. The two-toned striped flooring blends incredibly with the natural colour palette of the walls.
Nothing quite spells luxury like the presence of a stunning pool in the midst of a villa. With strong elements of wabi-sabi style spread across the exterior, the poolside area is a place of relaxation and tranquillity. The modest surrounding of the pool is designed with an uncluttered and underplayed style. Neutral pastel tones, rustic decor accessories, and classic architecture lends a touch of sophistication to this space.
Wabi-sabi inspires minimalism but also focuses on the rustic elements to bring out its weathered and aged look. The designers have combined a contemporary style with wabi-sabi to furnish the interiors of the living room. The colour palette is dominated with white, natural, and earth tones for a calming feel. Multiple arched doorways, neutral backgrounds, and pastel furniture defines the look of this living room.
This space is designed with contrasting colour palettes, challenging your visual senses with its design. Designed tile flooring along the entryway blends beautifully with the natural tones of the walls. Panelled wooden ceilings painted in white, dark wooden door frames, and two-toned doors give this space a minimalist yet rustic style. Vintage glass and metal lanterns hang across the ceiling to illuminate the space with a warm glow.
This simple and sleek bathroom marks the end of this home tour. With a strong presence of wabi-sabi, the bathroom stands out with its minimal interiors and natural colour palettes. The bathroom also features designed tile flooring that stands out against the neutral backdrop of the space. Half-moon glass sinks sit on the double vanity set and honey coloured wood frames the windows next to it. This house is not just a place to live in; it's a lifestyle.
