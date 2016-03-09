A luxurious Villa by the sea in Anjuna, Goa

One of the latest trends taking over the home design industry is wabi-sabi, a design style that elicits simplicity and elegance. An amalgam of various styles, textures, and colours is what makes wabi-sabi a coveted style. Wabi-sabi is the art of finding beauty in imperfection. Studio Momo, an interior designer and decorator firm based in Goa, incorporated the principles of wabi-sabi into the architecture and interiors of Villa Branco. Luxurious and sophisticated, Villa Branco is fashioned with natural materials and finishes, and locally made paints and polishes. The house is more than a reflection of personal style; it also revels in authenticity and beauty.

Today on homify 360, we explore the beautiful interiors of Villa Branco. Join us on this journey and be amazed!