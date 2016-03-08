A home that reaches for the stars

Modern architecture has grown to become a desired style of home design with its clean lines, its subtle elegance, and the sophistication it brings to a home. Designers and builders across the world are drawn to the modern style and the uniqueness it brings to a home. Breaking away from the traditional style of architecture, architect Andrea F. Bidóia has incorporated the modern style into this gorgeous bungalow in Brazil. Sleek lines, bold curves, and the infusion of foliage in unexpected places is what makes Residence Primavera a beauty and a modern marvel. The open layout of this stunning home focuses making the space multi-functional but aesthetically pleasing. Today on homify 360º, we tour this modern nature-filled bungalow and explore its wonderful interiors.