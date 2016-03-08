A home that reaches for the stars

Modern architecture has grown to become a desired style of home design with its clean lines, its subtle elegance, and the sophistication it brings to a home. Designers and builders across the world are drawn to the modern style and the uniqueness it brings to a home. Breaking away from the traditional style of architecture, architect Andrea F. Bidóia has incorporated the modern style into this gorgeous bungalow in Brazil. Sleek lines, bold curves, and the infusion of foliage in unexpected places is what makes Residence Primavera a beauty and a modern marvel. The open layout of this stunning home focuses making the space multi-functional but aesthetically pleasing. Today on homify 360º, we tour this modern nature-filled bungalow and explore its wonderful interiors.
While the front yard of the house screams luxury and sophistication, the backyard aims to tell a different and more exciting story. A curved theme takes over the exterior of the house, appealing to the modern architecture it was built in. The architect has designed the backyard with a gorgeous rectangular pool that faces a tiled hot bath. A wide seating area faces the pool side, making it an ideal space for entertaining family and loved ones.
Strong geometric forms, an unusual combination of elements, and a lush landscape defines the exterior of this stunning home. The combination of concrete, wood and glass gives the exterior of the house a unique and sophisticated look. The towering dark wooden entrance door blends beautifully with the neutral white backdrop and the snazzy mirrored walls on the house. A trimmed and well-groomed landscape with trees, bushes, and symmetrical pathways bring a natural element to this towering modern home.
The introduction to the living room is a one filled with a surprise. While the architecture of the house revels in modernity, the interiors are designed with a twist. Subtle colour palettes and a unique combination of furnishing lends the living room a stylish look. The designers have incorporated rustic elements into the furnishing that play beautifully with the modern decor. Browse through these living room designs for more ideas.
The contrasting shades of the dark wooden dining table and the white backdrop give this space an interesting visual effect. A two-bench dining table faces the floor-to-wall sliding windows, giving an incredible view during breakfast and dinner time. This dining space seamlessly flows into the kitchen area, further enhancing the open layout it is designed in.
Simple, modern, and elegant -- these are the words to describe the interiors of this expansive kitchen. The tiled elements across the kitchen space and the wooden elements lend a stylish look to this kitchen space. Three upholstered bar stools are placed across the kitchen island for more seating space.
This gorgeous simple yet stylish bedroom marks the end of this home tour. Set against a neutral backdrop, the bedroom is designed with white elements. A beautiful wall lamp graces the corner of the bedroom, illuminating the space with a calming glow. The abstract mirrored headboard adds an element of modernity to the bedroom. Bursts of colour are seen in the decor furnishings place around the bedroom, bringing the style of the space together. If you enjoyed this home tour and wish to browse through more, have a look at this modern luxurious home.