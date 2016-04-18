Get more out of your dining area in a small home

Most people from a couple of generations back remember meal times to be a time for the family to come together and discuss their day. Today, in our busy lives, keeping up this practice has become quite difficult and it is mostly restricted to holidays or weekends.

With an encroachment of professional responsibilities in personal space and an equal number of devices that allow us to stay technologically “connected”, dining, in many homes, is a hurried activity that is done out of compulsion. Enjoyment of the delicacy in front of us is interrupted with emails and messages. While we take avid interest in what our friends are doing miles away, we distance ourselves from our family sitting right next to us.

To top it all, in small homes, it is often difficult to have a luxurious dining space that is adorned with fresh food, flowers, plants, attractive cutlery and furniture. But size doesn’t matter when you employ creativity and imagination. Arm yourself with some clever hacks to make the most out of small dining areas.