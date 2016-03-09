​Clever Tips to Restore your Timber Furniture

Restoring a classic piece of timber furniture is a very rewarding experience. You have seen it go from an abandoned and disused piece to a stunning and beautiful practical piece that has a whole new life. The important thing now is to look after it to ensure that it has many more years of faithful service. When it comes to maintaining restored furniture, it is a matter of consistency; ensure that it remains clean and polished in order to protect it from the elements. Keep it in a position away from any extreme changes in weather conditions. This means away from any direct sunlight. This may affect its colour and damage the wood structure. Finally, ensure that it is polished regularly to ensure the wood does not dry and crack.

You have now finished your first timber furniture restoration project. If you have followed the tips that we have outlined here, you should have a beautiful and original timber piece. You will have searched and found a practical, sturdy piece for restoration, cleaned it, prepared the surface, repaired the structure and surfaces, and finished presentation of the piece. It is now all ready to place in a prominent position in your house. You can now sit back and enjoy it. If this has sparked your interest in antiques see 6 Ideas to Integrate Heirlooms in Contemporary Furniture.