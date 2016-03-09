This is how you give a modern twist to your home

We often come across the term 'modern' while discussing interior decor, but what does it really mean? Modern design refers to the style of decor that came into being between 1920′s and 1950′s. It ditched the grand decor styles of the 18th and 19th century and is more subtle and functional. Natural materials like wood, leather and linen, and some not so natural materials like plywood and plastic are used liberally. Furniture is basic and often raised off the floor and walls are mostly kept white creating an open airy feeling. Here's how you can incorporate a touch of modern style in your home.