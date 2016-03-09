This is how you give a modern twist to your home

We often come across the term 'modern' while discussing interior decor, but what does it really mean? Modern design refers to the style of decor that came into being between 1920′s and 1950′s. It ditched the grand decor styles of the 18th and 19th century and is more subtle and functional. Natural materials like wood, leather and linen, and some not so natural materials like plywood and plastic are used liberally. Furniture is basic and often raised off the floor and walls are mostly kept white creating an open airy feeling. Here's how you can incorporate a touch of modern style in your home.
While decorating your living room in modern style opt for less furniture, made of wood, cotton and other natural materials in square or rectangular shapes to give it a neat airy look. Also stick to a single colour scheme, with splashes of a bright colour or geometrical pattern here or there. This living room incorporates this beautifully with it's predominant grey colour scheme which is broken here and there by yellow and zig zag patterned cushions and lamps. You can also opt for a love couch in a solid colour and a retro photo wall.
The concept of less is more will apply to the dining room too. But here instead of opting for a wooden table, go for a glass top dining table and chairs with a light coloured upholstery and just a basic wooden cabinet to balance out the bareness of muted white walls and ceiling. You can also try a wooden feature wall, wooden flooring and interesting geometrical lamps like the one's here designed by BANSAL INTERIORS in Hyderabad.
A modern kitchen is compact, tidy and utilizes space effectively. Thus, a modular kitchen with handle-less retractable modular cabinets, a glass or tiled backsplash in a single bold colour and appliances and sink built into the cabinet are hallmarks of a modern kitchen. A modern kitchen also has a lot less appliances and more innovative storage options.
This bedroom designed by L’ATELIER J is a perfect example of how modern style of decor can be adapted into one's home. White walls and ceiling, a compact chest of drawers or cupboard and a basic bed raised of the floor and attached to a wall with two two lamps on either side, are all you will need to give a modern twist to your bedroom. If you want to bring in a bit of variety, you can always opt for wooden flooring or a basic feature wall with geometric patterns like the black and white feature wall here, or line a couple of shelves with photographs like in this room.
A modern style bathroom is functional and simple, but it needn't be boring. Go for a white plastic sink slab, simple white sink and commode, and steel bath fittings, but still spice up the bathroom by opting for wooden flooring and walls with tiles in geometric patterns like the one's here that create an optical illusion. A bunch of fresh flowers and a few candles will bring a touch of beauty to your basic modern bathroom.
And if the rest of the home is done up in a modern style, how can the hall be left out? Your hall should reflect the modern beauty of the rest of your home. Thus keep the walls and floor bare and don't crowd it with too much furniture. Try enlivening up the space with a just couple of plants, vases, a solid wooden table, or perhaps even an eclectic monochromatic painting like the one here. If you have a narrow corridor or hallway at home, here's how you can utilize it more.