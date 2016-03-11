Using thermowood in your home

Thermowood is basically thermally or heat treated wood with excellent qualities such as durability, geometric stability, and good insulation. Its beautiful fine wood look and geometric stability makes this wood ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

The preservation process of thermowood is managed through heat. High temperatures and steam changes the chemical composition of the wood cells and preserves it without using any chemicals, hence it is completely natural and environmentally friendly. This process gives the wood many different advantages found in sustainable woods from tropical forests.