Using thermowood in your home

​nolastar®- individuell und multifunktional, Royal Family _ design labor
Thermowood is basically thermally or heat treated wood with excellent qualities such as durability, geometric stability, and good insulation. Its beautiful fine wood look and geometric stability makes this wood ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. 

The preservation process of thermowood is managed through heat. High temperatures and steam changes the chemical composition of the wood cells and preserves it without using any chemicals, hence it is completely natural and environmentally friendly. This process gives the wood many different advantages found in sustainable woods from tropical forests. 

Some other advantages of thermowood are such as the reduced potential for shrinkage, wrap or twist. Thermowood also tends to keep a brand new appearance for a long time, unlike chemically treated wood. In this idea guide, we will discuss the numerous advantages of thermowood as well as its function and purpose. Stay tuned on this page to be informed more about thermowood. 

Geometric stability

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
As mentioned earlier, thermowood has excellent geometric stability. In fact, it is more stable than untreated softwood, being similar to teak. Thermowood has a material density approximately ten percent lower than Nordic pines. 

Keep in mind that thermowood has a distinct odour which is caused by changes that occur during heat treatment. However, don't worry as no harmful elements are released into the air. The Total Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOC) values are significantly lower than those for untreated soft wood due to the evaporation of most of the terpenes during the heat treatment process. 

Resistance

Wood Garden, Wood Garden
Thermowood is more weatherproof and resistant to rot than untreated wood. It has a high resistance for many things such as fungi and humidity, however, it is not resistant to the biological growth of algae on its surface. Although the growth of algae does not cause any structural damage, they ruin the beautiful polished look of thermowood, hence they are often a problem aesthetically. The problem of algae growth can be easily prevented though, you just have to use surface treatments. 

The beautiful wooden deck terrace pictured here is available from Wood Garden, furniture and accessories based in Istanbul, Turkey. 

Humidity resistance

walldresses, Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Thermowood is very ideal for humid climates as it has high humidity resistance. It also has high resistance to seasonal temperatures and moisture fluctuations. This is because the changes that occur within the timber during heat treatment make it less able to absorb or lose moisture. The equilibrium moisture content is reduced by some 50% which increases its stability. This also reduces the wood's potential for twist, warp, or swelling. 

Durability

​nolastar®- individuell und multifunktional, Royal Family _ design labor
The high durability of thermowood makes it very ideal to be used outdoors as well as indoors. It has high resistance to most decay fungi. For the best results, thermowood should be installed in above ground conditions. 

Thermowood has a reduced thermal conductivity of twenty to twenty-five percent compared with normal soft wood. Compared to untreated wood, thermowood has a slightly decreased pH level. 

Security

Casa Quince., Echauri Morales Arquitectos
Thermowood has more strength compared to untreated wood or chemically treated wood as there are more knots in thermally modified wood. The heat treatment process increases the strength of the wood, making it a secure and solid material to build with. So in terms of security, thermowood is a good choice. However, be careful not to overdo it by using thermowood on load-bearing structures. Keep in mind that thermowood's flat-like bending properties can be regarded to be similar to the strength of structural timber. 

Easy maintenance

Casa Manfredi B&B, arkfattoriale
Thermowood is relatively easy to maintain compared to chemically treated wood. There is no resin leakage or bleed through the surface coatings as the heat treatment removes resin from the wood. This combined effect with improved geometric stability can mean easy maintenance. 

Browse through bedroom designs here on homify for more new ideas and refreshing inspiration. 


Beauty and aesthetics

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture
Front facade and entrance

Thermowood not only looks good, but feels good as well. It has a consistent colour throughout the wood, which is reminiscent of fine hard wood. The colour of thermowood is based on the treatment temperature, which is consistently monitored during production. Keep in mind that when thermowood is exposed to UV light, it will lose its colour and turn silver grey unless protected by a pigmented surface protection. Fortunately, the beauty and aesthetics of thermowood is long-lasting as it maintains its new appearance even after many years of use. 

What can you build with thermowood

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Thermowood is a highly durable and efficient material that can be used to build many different things. It can be used for internal cladding as well as external cladding. Thermowood is also often used for decking and saunas. We hope this idea guide has been informative and beneficial to you. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at a gorgeous contemporary home with a modern twist. 

What do you like most about thermowood? Let us know in the comments section below. 


