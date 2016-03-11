The home of geometric wonders

Now this truly is like walking through a dream land. The serious façade of the house gives way to a whimsical hallway cum living space in the villa. The open living room and the study concealed behind a bank of white shelves is a delight, and take you back to the simplicity of childhood where imagination was at play.

Here, the designers have used a dash of colour to break the monotony of white by injecting some fuchsia fun—albeit in a sober shade—for the upholstery. A bright rug finishes the look, leaving the rest of the design to be influenced by the lighting. The quirky showpieces on the shelves and the lamps as well as the recessed lighting make the space a bright and entertaining one. The loft like effect is hard to miss.