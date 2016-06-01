Your browser is out-of-date.

A simple home that steals your heart

Justwords Justwords
A SIMPLE AND ELEGANT TRIPLEX VILLA , KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey
Are you keen to explore a modish abode which is built on simple lines, but is replete with taste? Then join us on the tour of a premium villa designed by Kreative House, architects based in Hyderabad. Mr. Kiran Reddy’s Residential Interiors boasts of simple yet dignified designs. There is nothing ostentatious about the interiors; instead the house features an uncomplicated design with a contemporary twist.

Modern houses in Hyderabad are exploring new concepts which are urbane and at the same time beautiful. Whether it is the structure, the arrangements of the lights or the way the furniture is placed, modern homes are making way for something new and unique. Though Hyderabad is a historically and culturally rich city which has witnessed the rise and fall of several empires, the architecture of its buildings are constantly evolving. So let’s find out more about this home for innovative ideas.

The inviting ground floor lounge

Ground Floor Lounge KREATIVE HOUSE Modern living room Tiles White
KREATIVE HOUSE

Ground Floor Lounge

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

We love the fact that the staircase is an interesting mix of different elements: glass, wood and marble. The balustrades made of glass, exudes a sense of uncluttered space and openness. Wooden railings add some poise and structure. The rooms beyond the staircase come without doors and hence enhance the expansive feeling of the lounge. The colour palette is a soft white interspersed mainly with cool grey and dark wooden accents.

Eat, drink and chill

Dining Area KREATIVE HOUSE Modern living room Plywood White
KREATIVE HOUSE

Dining Area

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

This dining area wows us with its exclusivity. The seating appears like a bench in the park. So not only is it perfect for enjoying a homely meal, but it can also be used as a hangout zone, when you are entertaining friends. The Japanese-style shutter doors at the back lend some diversity to this area. The lamps hanging from the wooden structure on the ceiling go well with the wooden accents of the space. The small palm trees by the doors complete the picture, and bring nature inside. Don’t miss how the space beneath the staircase has been used for storing odds and ends in a discreet manner.

The stunning first floor lounge

First Floor Lounge KREATIVE HOUSE Modern living room Solid Wood Grey
KREATIVE HOUSE

First Floor Lounge

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

The wood and glass balustrade adds dignity to the entire space. The white sofas are in sync with the floor and walls; however the dark cushions and the plush rug lend some contrast. The potted green plant in the corner is a lively addition. Storage space is included below the sofas to aid easy organisation. The low stools and the simple coffee table with two potted plants on it, show that even plain designs can evoke a sense of style. The false ceiling with its concealed lights lends a subdued soft glow. The modern chandelier and silky grey curtains add pizzazz effortlessly.

Relax in style

Master Bed Room KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey
KREATIVE HOUSE

Master Bed Room

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

The concealed blue lights create a magical aura in this master bedroom. It looks peaceful and soothing. The large comfortable bed with bold striped cushions looks inviting. The leaf-shaped lights are undoubtedly the focal point of this space. Massive closets resting on sleek drawers offer adequate space for keeping clothes, shoes, bed linen and other essentials. Grey and white dominate this bedroom, keeping it in line with the other parts of the villa.

Child’s play

Children's Bed Room KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey
KREATIVE HOUSE

Children's Bed Room

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

This room is a delight for kids, owing to its playful vibe. As you enter through the door, you notice how the low seating arrangement stacked up against the walls leaves ample space in between. The colour scheme is an interesting fusion of grey and white with dashes of bright yellow. The latter looks bright and sunny and creates a well-thought diversion.

The cupboard flaunts images of players playing different games. Undoubtedly, the room belongs to a sports enthusiast. The football decal on the ceiling is another visually appealing addition. The seating arrangement serves dual purpose; they are essentially covered drawers which are apt for storing shoes, games and sports equipment.

Another exciting bedroom for kids

Children's Bed Room KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey
KREATIVE HOUSE

Children's Bed Room

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

This room is minimalistic yet eye-catching. A simple comfortable bed with funky pillows and duvet, asymmetrical shelves on the wall, and three fancy oval mirrors, are some of the interesting elements in this bedroom. Like the previous room, one wall in this room too, has been painted yellow to break the boredom of a grey and white palette.

The small side table or the in-built shelves near the window provide ample space for storage. The concealed lights and the ceiling fan placed inside a halo-like structure, looks straight out of a sci-fi movie. Lacy drapes allow cosy diffused natural light to enter the room during the day.

Living a simple uncomplicated life is not easy; but what if your home helps you to do that? Take a hint from this house which is all about simple pleasures of family life, which often go unnoticed. Here is another ideabook you may like too – A Contemporary Home Full of Creativity.

An Exotic Bangalore Dream Apartment That Has It All!
What do you like most about this tour? Please share with us in your comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

