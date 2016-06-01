A simple home that steals your heart

Are you keen to explore a modish abode which is built on simple lines, but is replete with taste? Then join us on the tour of a premium villa designed by Kreative House, architects based in Hyderabad. Mr. Kiran Reddy’s Residential Interiors boasts of simple yet dignified designs. There is nothing ostentatious about the interiors; instead the house features an uncomplicated design with a contemporary twist.

Modern houses in Hyderabad are exploring new concepts which are urbane and at the same time beautiful. Whether it is the structure, the arrangements of the lights or the way the furniture is placed, modern homes are making way for something new and unique. Though Hyderabad is a historically and culturally rich city which has witnessed the rise and fall of several empires, the architecture of its buildings are constantly evolving. So let’s find out more about this home for innovative ideas.