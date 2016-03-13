A tiny home full of surprise

Join us on a tour today of an amazing house in Brazil which has been designed by Joao Diniz Arquitetura, architects from Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The first thing that you notice about Casa Eugênia por Joao Diniz Arquitetura, is the clever use of elements. No house looks so basic, yet beautifully futuristic. It seems that the house has blended well with the entire landscape, and is ensconced in the lush greenery all around.
Half-tree house and half-hut; this abode has borrowed from many architectural styles, and is a lovely amalgamation of interesting designs. Architects in Brazil are currently taking creative license to assemble the best features of many designs and creating residences that are pleasantly surprising and extremely cutting-edge. And Casa Eugenia generously echoes the soul of this sun-kissed country too. Eager to explore more of this house..? Read on…
The house is surrounded by verdant greens, and it is a rare privilege to live on such a landscape. Small steps are carved on the grassy land, which lead towards the half moon shaped patio. A small table along with a few chairs have been arranged for a casual sit-out.
Carefully trimmed plants growing around the house, demarcate the limits of the property. This has been done especially because the house has a free-flowing ambience otherwise. Note the hammock on the top floor balcony. It promises peerless moments of leisure and relaxation in a natural setting.
As you stand before the house you are bound to be intrigued. From every aspect, from every angle, this house has a unique shape and flaunts an innovative design. It looks more like a shelter which is designed for a family who believe in experimentation. There is a sense of primitive charm about the entire decor. The upper level which is definitely dedicated to more private spaces like bedrooms looks airy.
There are no definitive boundaries about this place; yet it looks strangely compact. The deeply slanting thatched-roof like structure makes it even more charming. You can think it as a cabin as well; such is its rustic appeal. The soothing colour palette of white is complemented by a pale yellow, with beautiful patterns adding visual interest to the exterior walls.
The entire house has a bright sunny disposition. Look at the kitchen and you will find spurges of colour everywhere. The colourful floral wall decor, the mask and even the chequered tiles on the backsplash are visually appealing. The comfortable wooden sofas by the window are in sync with the granite high table and the kitchen countertop.
One casual high stool near the sink gives you the opportunity to have your first cup of morning tea while making breakfast. And you also get to look through the window to get a glimpse of the healthy greenery outside. The dark hue of the floor contrasts the pale yellow walls nicely. And it definitely inspires a feeling of rustic earthy ambiance. The interesting element of this area is the artistic blind-like structure on the ceiling, separating the kitchen from the bedroom in the upper storey.
As you enter the house, your spirits will rise instantly when you encounter the open living space with two casual and cosy armchairs. Your eyes can roam freely because there is no extra furniture. A staircase which looks almost like a hanging stairway will take you to the upper storey. The place below the staircase has been cleverly converted into a place for idle chats.
Colourful framed art, wall hangings and decorative pieces lend a distinctive dimension to this area. The floor has a sandy yellow tone which is very soothing to the eye. The interesting part of this space is the casual arrangement of pots and vases in between the chairs. And the lampshade which stands outside, adds a vibrant touch to this area.
Just think about rising every day to the bright rays of the sun. The massive sliding glass door which separates the bedroom from the wooden balcony, allows fresh air and natural light to flood the bedroom. A simple bed on the wooden floor, the wooden cabinets and the open shelves contribute to the feeling of warmth and openness which is the quintessential flavour of the house. These open shelves are perfect for organising books, knickknacks and eye-catching figurines. This place is quite simple, and practically nothing comes between you and nature!
The wooden balcony adjoining the bedroom is a perfect place to spend some quiet time or unwind. After all, what better way to soothe your tired soul than by spending some alone time in the middle of nature? And from this home, as far as the eye can see you will only come across fresh hues of green. The white minimalistic railing and the quirky shade protects the balcony from natural elements and hazards.
As our tour ends, we realise that this residence with all its rusticity and simplicity, evokes a sense of sheer tranquillity; a much needed ingredient for happiness. For more creative ideas, take a look at this ideabook - A stunning home full of surprise.