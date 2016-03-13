A tiny home full of surprise

Join us on a tour today of an amazing house in Brazil which has been designed by Joao Diniz Arquitetura, architects from Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The first thing that you notice about Casa Eugênia por Joao Diniz Arquitetura, is the clever use of elements. No house looks so basic, yet beautifully futuristic. It seems that the house has blended well with the entire landscape, and is ensconced in the lush greenery all around.

Half-tree house and half-hut; this abode has borrowed from many architectural styles, and is a lovely amalgamation of interesting designs. Architects in Brazil are currently taking creative license to assemble the best features of many designs and creating residences that are pleasantly surprising and extremely cutting-edge. And Casa Eugenia generously echoes the soul of this sun-kissed country too. Eager to explore more of this house..? Read on…