You want to renew your terrace? Six essential tips!

Giving your terrace a makeover can be a fun and creative process. This in turn will create a haven for you to get away from it all, and let your thoughts flow. Freshening up your terrace will provide space for creativity and interesting ideas to blossom, as our minds are stimulated by changes.
This idea guide features six essential tips to ensure the designing process of your terrace goes smoothly. We will discuss distribution and layout, and how to choose the right floor and furniture for your terrace. Other special features including creating privacy and shade will also be discussed. We hope this guide can give you some fresh ideas on how to make your terrace design dreams come true. Let's browse through some of these ideas shall we?
The very first thing to do is to think about the new distribution of your terrace. Allocate the space for the seating, table, plants, or any other furnishings and decorations you might want in your terrace. Consider the view and sunlight when you're planning your arrangements. You want a nice view, but you may not want to be directly facing the sun.
Use some objects as markers to mark out where you will place the furnishings. This will help you visualize the distribution and layout better. You can also draw out a plan with pencil and paper, or create an idea board with pictures of terraces you like.
The furniture is one of the most important elements of your terrace. To choose the right furniture for your terrace, first determine what purpose the terrace will serve. Will you have meals on the terrace? Is it a place to lounge in comfort? Or is the terrace just for coffee and cigarettes?
Next, decide on the material and style you like. One of the most common types of furniture for the terrace is wicker furniture like the ones pictured here. The natural wicker material harmonizes well with the outdoors and creates a casual, cozy feel. If you're on a budget or don't have much space on your terrace, opt for hammocks and floor cushions.
Next, decide if or how you will renew your terrace floor. The most popular choices these days are usually concrete, wood, deck tiles, or brick and stone. If you have a concrete terrace, a quick and easy way to renew it is to stain it. Concrete stains are an inexpensive way of giving your terrace a boost of vibrant colour.
Wood decking looks good, but keep in mind that it requires a lot of upkeep. Opt for composite decking if you want the look of wood, without the maintenance that comes with it. The main advantage of deck tiles is that they're really easy to install. All you have to do is put the modular pieces together like a simple jigsaw puzzle. If you're looking for some old world charm in your terrace, brick and stone can create the feel you're dreaming of.
Think about what kind of special features you would like your terrace to have. Would you like it to have a water feature, a BBQ set, or perhaps even a pool? If you like gardening, consider making use of vertical spaces to grow plants. You can have a garden in your terrace even if it's small if you know how to optimize on space.
The simple yet elegant terrace pictured here is designed by ilariobontempo, designers based in Trieste, Italy.
Creating more privacy for your terrace can be achieved by installing a door or partitions. Although, it may be nice to have an open terrace, a closed terrace may be more practical for the rainy season. A closed terrace could also serve as another room in the house.
Choose a door that fits with furnishings and decorations. If there are a lot of wooden elements in your terrace, go with a wooden door. You wouldn't want the door to stand out too much.
Shade is important for a terrace if you want to create a comfortable environment where you're not baking in the sun. Popular ways of shading terraces are such as pergolas, awnings, blinds, and partitions. You can also create shade with plants and trees, or grow vines on trellises.
We hope this idea guide has inspired and motivated you to give your terrace the makeover you've been dreaming about. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at energy efficient approaches for a greener home.