​Oven: How Can I Clean It Grandma’s Way

Another very good way to clean your oven combines a traditional method and a time honoured Grandma method. Like previous methods using sodium bicarbonate, start by placing a good amount of sodium bicarbonate on the biggest spills and grease spots in the oven. Next, make a combination of an eighth of a cup of ecological dish detergent, a quarter of a cup of vinegar and three teaspoons of borax in a spray bottle. This should be sprayed onto the inside of the oven, on top of the sodium bicarbonate. This should then be left overnight. In the morning wipe away the residue. This should leave the oven clean and sparkling. For particularly stubborn grease spots and additional coating of sodium bicarbonate and mixture may be required.

For many people the thought of cleaning the oven fills them with dread. It is something that is postponed until it becomes a necessity. One of the reasons people dread this chore is due to the harsh chemicals that they believe they need to use in order to clean the oven, although there are some excellent environmentally friendly alternatives available. Consider cleaning the oven with natural cleaners such as salt, lemon, vinegar and sodium bicarbonate. These will leave your oven clean, fresh and non-toxic to those cleaning and for those using it for days afterwards. For more inspiration see Clean your Home using Vastu Shastra..