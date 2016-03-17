DIY Ideas for incorporating Duckboards in the home

Duckboards are rugged wooden platforms that can be used for different purposes within the house to take advantage of their ability to shed water. These were first created as short bridges over wet and muddy stretches of land that could not be avoided, without worrying about falling in the mud. Duckboards are usually made out of water resistant wood varieties like cedar, cypress, tea or redwood and used for safety matting in the shower area or as garden walkways and poolside furniture as they drain out water easily. Traditional duckboards were made of narrow slats of wood that were mounted next to each other on slim pieces of wood to hold them together. All the slats used on duckboards have smooth rounded edges and are placed in areas with damp floors to allow easy evaporation of water. While duckboards have been used primarily for flooring, the design of wood planks across perpendicular pieces of wood is also used in making packing palettes and boxes.

Here are some imaginative ways in which people have made useful decorative items out of duckboards by using them in different forms to suit their personal purpose