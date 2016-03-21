6 reasons why you need a ceramic sink in your home!

Whether it is your kitchen or bathroom that you are giving a makeover, sinks are definitely something that will be on the top of your list. Sinks come in various shapes, sizes, colors and materials making it quite a task to decide what is best for you. While a lot of focus and attention was given to every other fitting or fixture, sinks in general would get the least attention. However, of late things are changing a lot and homeowners are more careful and choosy about the sinks they narrow down on. Do take a look at some of these carefully thought out and creative sink designs.

Kitchen and bathroom sinks are available in stainless steel, ceramic, stone, granite, marble and in some places, even in wood. Here are 6 reasons why you should opt for a ceramic sink over any other.