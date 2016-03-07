When many of us think about our ideal bed we may think about a soft and comfortable mattress that we can snuggle our way into. Although this may not be the most healthy alternative for our bodies. Studies have shown that a firm and supportive mattress can be better for our health. There are a few factors to consider when choosing a mattress; age, body weight, history of injury, and preferred sleep position. Experts have stated that a hard mattress can provide superior comfort, proper alignment of the spine, deeper sleep and proper weight distribution. These may be important considerations when looking for healthy changes to your home.

As humans we know that we are living longer than ever, and we know what we can do to be healthier in this time. Having a healthy home plays an important factor in our health. There are many things we can do around our homes that will contribute to our health. These can be as simple as changing the mattress on our beds, or buying a juicer, or as complicated as installing a bouldering wall or changing the flooring in our homes. Each of these things will have an influence on the health of those who live in the house. They are important things to consider when our health is important. For more inspiration see A Healthy Life with Indoor Plants in your Home.