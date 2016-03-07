Due to advancement in medical technology we humans hope to live longer than ever. We are also more aware of things that keep us healthy, and those that don’t. It is with this knowledge that we are creating environments that will allow us to maintain our health and fitness. Unfortunately, there are some habits we can fall into that can undermine these efforts to maintain our health. We may opt for a quick fast snack instead of preparing a healthy home cooked meal, we may take the car instead of doing exercise by walking, or we may endure the discomfort of a bad bed when we know if may be affecting our backs. There are however, many things you can do to make the interiors of your house healthier for you. This may be as simple as changing the mattress on your bed or the light bulbs in your lamps to more significant changes such as installing a boulder wall or new staircase. homify has found 6 great ways your interiors can keep you healthy.
Having stairs in your house can sometimes seem like a great inconvenience. At the end of a long day, the last thing you want to do is drag yourself, your shopping and belongings up three flights of stairs. There are however, hidden health benefits to having stairs in your home. Stairs provide a valuable source of exercise in a house. It might be beneficial to think of stairs as exercise and a ‘sport’. Having stairs in your home, that you regularly use, can improve strength, bone density and muscle tone. Studies have found that just seven minutes of stair climbing a day can halve the risk of heart attack over ten years. This exercise is also know to release endorphins, the good mood hormone.
Bouldering walls, or climbing walls are becoming a popular way to exercise. Climbing walls are appearing in many main cities around the world. Bouldering is different from climbing walls as it involves climbing at lower levels, above safety mats, while climbing walls involve higher levels and require safety equipment such as harnesses. There are many health benefits that are gained from climbing walls and bouldering walls. Climbing requires many muscle groups in both the upper and lower body. It also requires mental skills as climbing can be like a puzzle requiring patience, planning an analysis, deciding which is the best route to the top. There is also evidence to show that climbing can improve depression. Installing a bouldering wall in your house may require a bit of work, but it may also have many more benefits.
We all know that one of the best ways of improving our diet is to increase our intake of fruit and vegetables, although for many of us, it is not that easy. It may be because we simply don’t like eating fruit and vegetables, or we may not know how to prepare them in a way that makes them appealing. One of the best ways to increase your fruit and vegetable consumption in a way that is easy and appealing is by using a juicer. Juicers can be used to prepare both fruit and vegetable juices. What better way to get your daily recommended allowance of fruit and vegetables than in a glass of juice. Simply make a healthy, nutritious and tasty fruit and vegetable juice in the morning, and have the energy and health for the rest of the day. For more ideas see Healthy Kitchen Accessories.
It is an unfortunate fact that we often spend a good deal of time doing chores when we are home. This may be cooking on the stove, doing laundry or vacuuming. This all constitutes a great deal of time on our feet. Being on our feet for a great deal can sometimes put stress on many parts of our bodies; feet, ankles, knees, hips and backs. This can be further exacerbated when the floors in our home are hard. The normal jolts and knocks we usually endure are that little bit harsher when done on a hard floor. One way to ease the stress on our bodies is to install soft floors. Materials such as carpets, linoleum and rubber make wonderful surfaces for homes. They also provide a more supportive surface for walking and standing for significant periods. Consider changing to a soft floor for your health. This carpet is by Fleetwood Fox.
During the long and dark days of winter many people can suffer from a type of depression called SAD, Seasonal Affective Disorder. The lack of natural sunlight is thought to play a significant factor in this disorder. It is thought that exposure to sunlight prevents the body from releasing melatonin, which assists in sleep. When there is a lack of sunlight the body often produces this hormone, making people feel sleepy and lethargic. One way that doctors have been treating this phenomenon is with phototherapy. This involves sitting near an artificial sunlight lamp, which produces the same light wavelength as normal sunlight. It has been used to treat many disorders such as depression. Having a sunlight lamp is a wonderful way to improve your mood and mental health in those dark winter months.
When many of us think about our ideal bed we may think about a soft and comfortable mattress that we can snuggle our way into. Although this may not be the most healthy alternative for our bodies. Studies have shown that a firm and supportive mattress can be better for our health. There are a few factors to consider when choosing a mattress; age, body weight, history of injury, and preferred sleep position. Experts have stated that a hard mattress can provide superior comfort, proper alignment of the spine, deeper sleep and proper weight distribution. These may be important considerations when looking for healthy changes to your home.
As humans we know that we are living longer than ever, and we know what we can do to be healthier in this time. Having a healthy home plays an important factor in our health. There are many things we can do around our homes that will contribute to our health. These can be as simple as changing the mattress on our beds, or buying a juicer, or as complicated as installing a bouldering wall or changing the flooring in our homes. Each of these things will have an influence on the health of those who live in the house. They are important things to consider when our health is important. For more inspiration see A Healthy Life with Indoor Plants in your Home.