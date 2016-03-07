Modern Minimal Luxury: A Beautiful Home!

There is something in simplicity – in keeping clean lines and minimal use of materials, for making art out of the sheer linear quality of geometric designs. The Bosques De Bugambilias by ARKI3D, architects in Zapopan, Mexico, is a brilliant example of a luxurious design statement with minimalism as the canvas. A walk around the property will reveal stellar design qualities that have been imbibed into a mid-sized home to create a sleek yet lofty structure.
The architects have made a bold statement that is also pleasing to the eye with a high aesthetic value. They have avoided the trap of producing jarring transitions from one geometric shape to another by playing with levels and materials in a subtle way within the geometric scheme of things. The result is luxury in minimalism.
The home’s façade is one that brings in a luxuriously pristine value that has been laid down in simple terms. Glass encases the sides and makes a transparently elegant statement, while the rest of the classic modern look is handled by the white walls. The layers are taken on a smooth journey of transition with the help of tiered terraces in a contrast grey. The railings and frames are made up of simple straight lines of iron, to give it all a wholesome look and feel! Planters dot the exterior and add some pretty colour to the front approach.
The façade and entrance enjoy charming touches. The parapets have focused lights underneath to cast a glow on the doorway. Light grey stone tiling comes into view above the door and does a splendid job of creating drama. These plants are busy lining the tiled planters, laid out in tiers – transporting the visitor to the ambiance of a luxury hotel in one simple swipe. The door is a sleek affair of woodwork – with blended polishes adding to the drama. A modern looking handle invites you in. Glass makes a mandatory appearance to add some glossy good looks to the scene.
The first thing that strikes our mind upon entering this home is the play of clean lines. Colour has been kept to a minimal and the solid beauty of stone and wood has been highlighted with the help of the white walls that line the entire home. The entryway is a grand statement that houses the stone staircase as well as a flat pillared screen of sorts, carved out of the same stone finish tiles that have somehow entered the design scheme.
The white marble flooring lends the ’ooh la la’ effect and has the visitor swooning from the word go! Steps lead into the main hallway, where the real drama unfolds. What we also liked are the small touches that make things oh so convenient – like the sockets in the corners of the pillars, to easily power a TV or any other gadget.
Once you have walked into the home, you are faced with a sweeping hall that can easily house an ultra luxurious living and dining room. The incorporation of adequate glazing lets natural light flood the entire space with abandon. You can also soak in the breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape from here.
Behind the pillared screen is a sleek monochrome kitchen. And you instantly begin to wonder how light polished wooden furniture or a monochrome laden look will pan out in the hall. The kitchen is a modern one with a sleek white inverted L holding the black counter and setting the tone for the chrome fittings. A glass wall in front, with a balcony beyond lures you to just stare!
Glass and white walls continue to play with each other for a stunning statement within the home. The hall twists and comes around to show you another side of the staircase, and this is where you also find a door leading into one of the rooms. This home celebrates luxury in minimalism, and gives the owner the leeway to do it up in a manner that will further enhance the surroundings and the structure!
