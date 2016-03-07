Modern Minimal Luxury: A Beautiful Home!

There is something in simplicity – in keeping clean lines and minimal use of materials, for making art out of the sheer linear quality of geometric designs. The Bosques De Bugambilias by ARKI3D, architects in Zapopan, Mexico, is a brilliant example of a luxurious design statement with minimalism as the canvas. A walk around the property will reveal stellar design qualities that have been imbibed into a mid-sized home to create a sleek yet lofty structure.

The architects have made a bold statement that is also pleasing to the eye with a high aesthetic value. They have avoided the trap of producing jarring transitions from one geometric shape to another by playing with levels and materials in a subtle way within the geometric scheme of things. The result is luxury in minimalism.