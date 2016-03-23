​Give Your Work Desk a Japanese Touch

Japanese ceramics are amongst the oldest forms of ceramics in the world. Their styles range from the most detailed to plain, yet bold styles. One of the most popular items for collectors has been the tea cup and bowls. Tea cups come in two main types; yunomi, a tall, thin cup and chawan a wide bowl-like cup for everyday use. The main difference between traditional western tea cups and Japanese cups is that the Japanese cups have no handle. They can come in a range of materials and glazes from white porcelain to iron black and unglazed clay. A Japanese cup and bowl is a great way to bring a Japanese theme to your work desk. It is also a practical option as it provides a vessel for your morning coffee. This cup was made by Atelier Dehors.

The Japanese style is known for its simplicity, functionality and minimalism. It is based on the concepts of Ma and Zen. These promote a sense of calmness, peace and serenity in any environment. This can be a wonderful style to introduce into any workplace. Consider creating introducing a Japanese theme to your work desk to introduce a calm and peaceful atmosphere. Start this by bringing nature inside; bring in a bonsai plant, make a Kokedama or make a Japanese Rock Garden or Biotope. It can also be a simple as buying a Japanese Paper Lantern or traditional Japanese ceramics. These are just a few ideas on how to introduce a Japanese theme into your work desk. For more ideas see. SecretIngredients for a Japanese Style.