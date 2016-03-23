Japanese interior design is often known for its minimalism and use of open spaces. It is characterised by the space they allow between objects; this is known as ‘Ma’. Ma ensures that the home remain uncluttered which help create a calm and serene space for residents and visitors. The essence of Japanese interior design is heavily influenced by Zen, which comes from Mahayana Buddhism, this emphasises the value of meditation and intuition. Zen focuses on the placement of furniture and other objects around an area to create a serene calmness. It seems like we could all do with a bit more Zen balance, order and beauty in our lives. One of the most needed areas where Zen is required is in our workplace. Work desks are often areas of chaos and stress, by bringing the Japanese elements of Ma and Zen into our workplaces and apply to our work desks we can also bring a sense of calm working order. Homify has found the best ways to give your work desk a Japanese touch.
The Japanese culture has always had a strong connection with nature. In architecture this is seen in the large sliding doors that can be opened to allow the line between the outdoors and indoors blurred and for nature to flow indoors. Another way they have employed to connect with nature is to bring plants into the home. Plants such as bonsai and bamboo are very common in Japanese households. When creating your own Japanese style work desk consider introducing a bonsai plant. Tending these wonderful plants provide not only a stress relieving hobby, but the plants can purify office air, which creates heathier air, reducing the chance of fatigue, coughs and colds. There are many types of bonsai that thrive in an office environment. Choose these for the most successful office bonsai.
Kokedama has only gained popularity in recent years. They can often be seen in trendy high street restaurants or hair dressing salons, but what exactly is Kokedama? Kokedama in Japanese means ‘moss ball’. They are created by taking a small plant, such as a succulent, small fern or any other favourite plant into a ball of soil, which is then bound together with string or twine. This string is sometimes used to hang the plant. These Kokedama are often seen hanging in groups of four or more plants, often against a white or light coloured wall. This creates a wonderful effect in any space. They can also be used on tables and desks. Consider creating a Kokedama garden in your office. It is a wonderful way to create a calming indoor garden on your desk.
Small Japanese Gardens, or Zen Gardens are very popular in Japanese work places. These small gardens are often as simple as a box, filled with sand and a selection of rocks. There is often a rake used to make patterns in the sand. In a Zen Garden each items represents something; the rocks represent islands and the sand represents the sea. The rake allows you to move the sand around to create your own style. Amongst the stress and chaos of an average office workplace, this provides a wonderful way to create a sense of calm and serenity. The Japanese garden, or rock gardens are a wonderful choice for an office as they require no maintenance or watering, which is wonderful during holidays.
Bringing nature indoors is a wonderful way to create a Japanese theme to your work desk. One way to create an outdoor environment indoors is with a biotope. Although what exactly is a biotope? A biotope is essentially a mini habitat where plants and animals live together. It can be seen as a microscopic ecosystem. It can be as large as a farm or as small as a small pot plant. One of the most popular biotopes is created using an aquarium, where a natural ecosystem is created with plants, fish, insects and lighting. The elements live together mimicking an actual ecosystem in the wild. Japanese style biotopes are gaining popularity in Japan and in other parts of the world. This may be a wonderful way to introduce nature to your workplace.
If you want to extend the Japanese theme in your work desk, consider introducing a traditional Japanese paper lantern. Traditionally paper lanterns were associated with festivals in countries such as China, Korea and Japan. They are also seen outside businesses to attract attention. Although these lanterns have modernised over the past few decades and are now often seen made from plastic, illuminated by electric bulbs. Either way they are a wonderful way to create an attractive soft light in any space. To create a Japanese theme on your desk, consider introducing a paper lantern. These come in a variety of colours, and often have traditional Japanese printing on the outside. These traditional lanterns can be adapted to desk lamps of various shapes and sizes or can be hung from ceilings. For more inspiration see Japanese Paper Decoration Cushion.
Japanese ceramics are amongst the oldest forms of ceramics in the world. Their styles range from the most detailed to plain, yet bold styles. One of the most popular items for collectors has been the tea cup and bowls. Tea cups come in two main types; yunomi, a tall, thin cup and chawan a wide bowl-like cup for everyday use. The main difference between traditional western tea cups and Japanese cups is that the Japanese cups have no handle. They can come in a range of materials and glazes from white porcelain to iron black and unglazed clay. A Japanese cup and bowl is a great way to bring a Japanese theme to your work desk. It is also a practical option as it provides a vessel for your morning coffee. This cup was made by Atelier Dehors.
The Japanese style is known for its simplicity, functionality and minimalism. It is based on the concepts of Ma and Zen. These promote a sense of calmness, peace and serenity in any environment. This can be a wonderful style to introduce into any workplace. Consider creating introducing a Japanese theme to your work desk to introduce a calm and peaceful atmosphere. Start this by bringing nature inside; bring in a bonsai plant, make a Kokedama or make a Japanese Rock Garden or Biotope. It can also be a simple as buying a Japanese Paper Lantern or traditional Japanese ceramics. These are just a few ideas on how to introduce a Japanese theme into your work desk. For more ideas see. SecretIngredients for a Japanese Style.