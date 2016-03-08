Love rustic homes? Install fake wood beams!

Wood beams are often the signature trademark of rustic homes. They create a cozy atmosphere that says
come snuggle up and relax. However wood can be expensive and hard to come by. One great alternative to create a rustic feel at home is to install fake wood beams instead.
Fake wood beams can look quite authentic, and add warmth and character to your home. It is also a great DIY project, that you will own the bragging rights to! We hope this idea guide will inspire you to make your rustic design dreams come true. Just follow this simple step by step guide on how to install fake wood beams for that charming rustic look that you love.
The first thing you need to do is to look at the ceiling. Yes, really look at it properly and try to visualise how the beams would look like on the ceiling. Decide on what kind of design and pattern you want and how the wooden beams should be installed on your ceiling. Should they overlap each other, or do you just want them lined up one after another like here?
While you're at it, also consider what kind of wood colour and texture you prefer.The dark wood colour pictured here is fitting to a Country style rustic look. Go for a lighter tone if you're going for the Scandinavian rustic feel.
Next, take measures and cut the beams according to the desired size. Once you have decided on the pattern and the design, use a tape measure to measure the courses that the beams will follow so you will know how much material to buy.
The attic is the perfect place for fake wood beams, and you don't need to use much material to achieve a super cozy look. Attic and fake wood beams just go hand in hand like a match made in heaven.
After you have defined the design and taken measurements, you need to mark out the areas on the ceiling where you are going to place the beams. This will help you be more accurate during the installation process. Keep in mind that you will also need to mark your pattern or design on the ceiling. To do this, use a chalk box to snap grid lines where your beams will be attached.
The fake wood beams need to be fixed to something solid to support their weight. You can definitely use existing ceiling joists, however removing the ceiling and adding blocking between the beams works even better. Install blocks every 2 feel and nail or screw them in place. This blocking will act as a base to attach the fake wood beams to the ceiling. After the ceiling is closed with drywall, you may want to mark the location of each blocking to help you install the fake wood beams easier.
The beautiful rustic style dining room pictured has a unique Mediterranean touch to it. The cozy dining room is designed by Espacios y Luz Fotografia, based in Malaga, Spain.
Once your fake wood beams are up, you can decide whether you would like to varnish them, paint them, or leave them raw. Since it's not real wood, it is durable either way. If you wish to change the colour of the beams, you can stain them with an oil-based wood stain, but remember to apply a stain conditioner before to help the stain application achieve a more uniform look.
The final touch when it comes to installing fake wood beams is to take care of the ceiling gaps between the beams. Apply plaster to the ceiling gaps between the beams and level it out. Finally apply a fresh coat of white paint and leave it to dry. Now, look up at the ceiling and give yourself a pat on the back!
We hope you will give installing fake wood beams a try and enjoy the DIY project.