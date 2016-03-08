Love rustic homes? Install fake wood beams!

Wood beams are often the signature trademark of rustic homes. They create a cozy atmosphere that says come snuggle up and relax . However wood can be expensive and hard to come by. One great alternative to create a rustic feel at home is to install fake wood beams instead.

Fake wood beams can look quite authentic, and add warmth and character to your home. It is also a great DIY project, that you will own the bragging rights to! We hope this idea guide will inspire you to make your rustic design dreams come true. Just follow this simple step by step guide on how to install fake wood beams for that charming rustic look that you love.