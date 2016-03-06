How to have the perfect outdoor wedding

Most girls dream of their wedding day since they were kids. Every little detail counts and every thing (big or small) that goes haywire haunts them for the rest of their life. A lot of people are opting to have outdoor wedding these days. Let's admit it, they are far more beautiful, romantic and fairytale like than indoor weddings. But the chances of mishaps too are higher in an outdoor wedding, after all the weather and wind don't listen to people. But still there are many things that you can control and make perfect in an outdoor wedding. Here are a list of things that will help you have a magical outdoor wedding.
An outdoor wedding is made or destroyed by the venue. The more beautiful the venue—be it a beach, a forest glade or a cliff top, the more stunning the wedding. However, a scenic venue can look terrible if the wedding altar or mandap isn't pretty. Opt for a altar or mandap made of plenty of flowers, lights and sheer fabric like georgette or chiffon to create a fairytale feel, but remember whatever you choose should blend in with the theme of the wedding.
Too often we go to weddings and find a boring X weds Y sign outside the wedding venue. Ditch that boring sign and opt for something more fun. Be it a quirky signboard that says 'This way to the I do's', bold painted wooden initials of the couple like the one's here designed by JONNY’S SISTER or a more conventional Mr & Mrs sign made of paper or cloth, announce your wedding vows at the venue in style.
Which brings us to the next point, theme. What kind of a theme should you opt for if you are having an outdoor wedding? A Mediterranean style wedding with wooden round tables looks good on the beach, while a rustic barn decor and foldable white chairs suit a country wedding more; a rooftop wedding can be done up in classic cream with a row of chairs like here, or you can opt for Middle eastern style tents and couches for a wedding in the backyard. Choose your theme and seating arrangement according to your venue.
While seating to view the wedding vows or nuptials is one part of the seating arrangement, the tables for dining are another important element to keep in mind. If your budget is very small you can opt to have a buffet and people can serve themselves and return to the original wedding seats. But if you want to have a more lavish affair, you can opt for rectangular or round tables where people can either take their food from the buffet and return, or have waiters serve them. This way you can mark separate tables for immediate family, close family, friends and colleagues.
No wedding decor is complete without flowers. Lilies, Daisies, Orchids and Roses are the most popular choices for outdoor weddings. Opt for them in white or pastel colours like pink, mauve or powder blue as these will stand out against a green or beach backdrop best. Alternately, you can even opt for flowers like Carnation, Daffodils and Freesia's in yellow and orange to make an impact. If you are in a mood to splurge, you can make a pathway of flower petals leading up to the altar or mandap. For centerpieces and bouquets you can even opt for fake flowers made of silk, or a latex one like this one made by UBERLYFE from New Delhi.
Finally, an evening outdoor wedding is incomplete without plenty of lights. Drape the trees and plants in a garden with yellow fairy lights instead of ugly white tube lights. While if you are having a wedding on a beach, or in a backyard without any trees, you can erect wooden pillars with hanging lamps. A pathway paved with Christmas lights in jars, or white candles in crescent holders lined along a pier are other ways to brighten up an outdoor wedding in style.