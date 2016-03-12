A Grand Sprawling Home for Lavish Living

Today we will take a tour of a spacious and lively home in Brazil. Designed by Cactus Arquitetura E Urbanismo, architects in Sao Paulo in Brazil, Casa Brooklin is a modern mansion. Hence, it has cleverly blended open spaces with modern architecture, clearly sticking to the ideology of flexible designs. Yet, the element of experimentation is evident as it showcases a post-modern style in its facade and its interiors.

Sao Paulo is known for unusual juxtapositions. Horizontal housings and mirrored skyscrapers are some of the innovative designs that have created quite a stir. A lot of experimentation has been done in forms and structure. Fresh ideas are encouraged; and keeping with the bohemian effervescence of the city, Sao Paolo has witnessed a havoc change in its art and architecture. So let’s begin to explore this sprawling mansion.