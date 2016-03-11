A Dapper Home Where Creativity Meets Class

Today we will take a tour of a welcoming and impressive home in Mexico. Some homes are not just trendy; they are trendsetters. The same can be said about Casa Las Flores, a picture of perfection, designed by the talented Arketipo-Taller De Arquitectura, architects based in Arandas Jalisco in Mexico. Breaking the old standards of architecture, this classy home makes a bold and dramatic statement on modern life.
Homes in Mexico are increasingly embracing new styles and imaginative designs, which consciously break away from the conventional mould. Experimental styles are on the rise, and residences are trying to incorporate modish elements in their designs. Now let’s take a tour of this stunning house which clearly echoes the changing face of Mexico.
The facade of this house is meant to impress. The neat division between the upper and the lower floors shows a clear distinction between public and the private spaces. A slanting, slightly-stepped walkway leads to the main entrance of the house. You will find well-maintained tufts of green besides palms, on either sides of the walkway. The colour scheme is quite neutral with splurges of yellow on one side. As you look at the house from a distance, you feel the urge to explore more.
Often the best features of a house are found inside. As you enter the abode, you encounter a sprawling living area. Long comfortable sofas offer ample space for everyone to sit together for homely discussions. The upholstery is an interesting blend of floral, dark grey and pops of orange. The two sofas in orange add dollops of fun.
The combination of dark, light and bright shades cuts through the monotone of the walls and floor. A smart centre table set on lovely carpet reflects elegance. The yellow blinds are an interesting addition. A sleek bar-like structure at one corner of the room with high chairs is a fashionable choice. It allows flexibility for an informal set up along with a formal seating arrangement.
Hoping to entertain your friends for cocktails and dinner? This suave bar totally serves the purpose. The bar stools are actually quite interesting. They have wheels, which mean you can move them about without much effort to the dining area if you want to. The kitchen island serves a dual purpose. It can act as your dining table for a hurried breakfast or as a smart table for cocktails in the evening.
One of the walls in the kitchen is cleverly dedicated to state-of-the-art appliances and storage units which are much-needed for a modern homemaker. Like other rooms, one can find the same combination of dark and light shades in the furniture and decor. Concealed lights lend an air of cosy comfort.
The interesting wall art consisting of a huge plate, a fork and a spoon is definitely the highlight of the dining area. It effortlessly evokes a sense of showy swank without being clumsy. So you know that this over-the-top piece is a conscious choice. Even the snazzy lights in the corner or light balls on the tray on the table contribute to this choice. The vibrantly striped chairs; combining light and dark shades complement the smooth transparent glass-top dining table beautifully.
To jazz up the mood on a weekend, you need three things: a comfortable designer sofa with comfy cushions, a TV to match the decor and Marilyn Monroe. The picture of the Hollywood legend says it all in this room. This zone has been designed to entertain friends in a casual setting. The most interesting thing about this space is the colour scheme. Black, orange and neutral shades like grey create an interesting mix. Simple stripes coexist peacefully with intricate patterns. And the stepped wall behind the sofa offers glimpses of the green outside.
The wooden flooring in the bedroom exudes a warm, stylish aura. It seems as if the bedroom is designed for complete privacy and relaxation. The chaise lounge at the foot of the bed, the L-shaped sofa, the subdued light from the lamps and the heavy curtains screening the large window; all contribute to provide a sheltered escapade from the outside hustles.
Side tables flank the bed on both sides. Unlike the other rooms, this room has a deep rich tone clearly evident from the wine-coloured cushions on the bed. The colour scheme of the wall behind the high headboard, is however neutral and flaunts a sophisticated shade of grey. The combination of blue, wine red and brown cushions add to the depth of the room.
Although some homes give the impression of being casually classical; you have to realize that a lot of things are painstakingly done to cultivate this feeling. And here lies the beauty of this home. Without being overtly suggestive, this house speaks volumes about style and swank. For more inspiring ideas, take a look at this ideabook too – A Villa Made in Heaven.