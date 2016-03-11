A Dapper Home Where Creativity Meets Class

The wooden flooring in the bedroom exudes a warm, stylish aura. It seems as if the bedroom is designed for complete privacy and relaxation. The chaise lounge at the foot of the bed, the L-shaped sofa, the subdued light from the lamps and the heavy curtains screening the large window; all contribute to provide a sheltered escapade from the outside hustles.

Side tables flank the bed on both sides. Unlike the other rooms, this room has a deep rich tone clearly evident from the wine-coloured cushions on the bed. The colour scheme of the wall behind the high headboard, is however neutral and flaunts a sophisticated shade of grey. The combination of blue, wine red and brown cushions add to the depth of the room.

Although some homes give the impression of being casually classical; you have to realize that a lot of things are painstakingly done to cultivate this feeling. And here lies the beauty of this home. Without being overtly suggestive, this house speaks volumes about style and swank.