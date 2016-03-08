A stunning home full of surprise

Design touches a whole new level of wholesomeness when it matches step with the landscape it is set in. Homes are best designed as a reflection of the people within, and the colours that paint the world they step into, once outside. The Mexican landscape is a fitting one to experiment with, when it comes to contours and colours. The desert like terrain with almost arid colours brings out hues that go from browns to burnt oranges with ease.
The typical Mexican home owner is known for hospitality and largesse – which is what this home also epitomises. A visual treat like none other, this home brings together sleek lines that create a canvas for luxurious environs within. Casa J+S by Arquimia Arquitectos, architects in Guadalajara, is a study in a design school that marries the modern with the subtle; the in your face elements of style with a little bit of the untouched outdoors. So naturally, this one is a must see!
The façade of the villa is a decidedly modern structure with geometric alignments of floors and materials. Stone meets wood and glass, as well as grounding elements like solid white walls with a black metal gate to give some monochrome relief to the architecture. The interesting levels and layers make the home a visual treat of sorts.
A solid, burnt brown greets you as you enter the home. It sits on the leather couch, draping it with its rich hue and then ascends the wooden stairs, done with steel cables and glass for that sleek look which balances the play of wood. The staircase is privy to a hide and seek window on one side, laid bare by giant slats of wood that invite the outdoors inside through its open panels.
The kitchen brings in a surprise element in terms of colour. The desert scrub is characterised here with a mellow wood and a hue that lies somewhere between yellow and a lime green – much like the tips of leaves burnt in the Mexican Sun. The effect? A pleasing space with a chrome hob top, and a breakfast nook that refreshes the mind!
The layers in the ceiling come into focus as one goes to the next level of the home. The staircase is squared off to bring your eye to the expansive part wood, part glass window that starts near the ground floor. The landing is in hardwood and creates an arresting view as far as the ceiling and its lighting go.
There are jacuzzis and hot tubs – and then, there is this! The luxurious sunken hot tub is encased in a floor of pebbles, creating a spa-like feel, and bringing a little bit of the arid outdoors, inside. Glass and pretty patterned tiles in white and grey complete the look.
The hidden treasure of this home would have to be the courtyard and its little pond. Done up with indoor plants and plenty of diffused lighting for a soft glow that cocoons the space, this courtyard is hidden from plain view – visible only from certain corners of the home. It is a great sit out for that early morning cup of coffee and a peaceful rejuvenation of mind and body in the evening!
Casa J+S brings in the best of the artistic world, and marries it with the practical needs of the home owners. Done up tastefully, this home exudes a charm of its own and brings out a character that sets its design apart. This villa is filled with layers and levels that add to its rich architectural detailing. So if you are looking for design inspiration, this might just be the casa for you!
