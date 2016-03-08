A stunning home full of surprise

The hidden treasure of this home would have to be the courtyard and its little pond. Done up with indoor plants and plenty of diffused lighting for a soft glow that cocoons the space, this courtyard is hidden from plain view – visible only from certain corners of the home. It is a great sit out for that early morning cup of coffee and a peaceful rejuvenation of mind and body in the evening!

Casa J+S brings in the best of the artistic world, and marries it with the practical needs of the home owners. Done up tastefully, this home exudes a charm of its own and brings out a character that sets its design apart. This villa is filled with layers and levels that add to its rich architectural detailing. So if you are looking for design inspiration, this might just be the casa for you!

