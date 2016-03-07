6 Marvelous Ideas for Stepping Stone Garden Pathways

The minimalist style garden works well with small garden spaces. There are several ways to create a minimalist garden to offer a look of grandeur to the piece of green. You can create different kinds of stepping stone pathways in a minimalist garden. For example, you can lay the stones depending on the garden space, either in the backyard or the front leading to the main door. Creating a pathway here enhances the personality of your yard. Surprisingly, you can create so much out of very little. As these pathways do not require too much digging, the entire job can be performed at a very low cost unless you love to do it yourself. To create stepping-stones it is important to look around the yard and identify the areas where the grass has worn down due to frequent usage. Once identified, these are the right spots to start with. While practicing the minimalist style, use few large stones to offer a simple yet striking accent to the garden. These stones can be placed near flower beds which will make way to step on to clear the weeds.

Lay the stones as per your convenience. Once the space is identified, gutter spikes can be placed to represent the center of the arrangement. Once the stones are ready, the spike can be pulled out letting the stones fall in place.

Look at the simple arrangement created for a smaller garden. This has been photographed by London-based Whitaker Studio.