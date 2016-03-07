6 Marvelous Ideas for Stepping Stone Garden Pathways

A garden is a place where one can relax, entertain and enjoy. For those who are lucky to have a good gardening space, decorating the garden, planning and planting a garden can be therapeutic. People with ideas are able to totally transform a garden into a tranquil and beautiful place. One of the popular decorative ideas for a garden is laying stepping-stones that enhance the beauty of the garden. One of the best stepping stone paths would be of aged stone along with reclaimed wood. This would especially suit cottage style spaces. Laying stepping-stones will increase the aesthetics of any garden.
A country wild style is all about increasing the greenery in the garden. Unkempt trees and shrubs are a great addition to these gardens. They not only give shade but also add to the overall ambiance of the garden. In summer, these trees extend their shade to the patio as they grow wild and add an interesting angle to the garden spaces.
In order to create a wild country style garden, boulders can be laid out in natural formations. These boulders or stones provide a great focal point and can also be a backdrop in the style of gardening. There are several kinds of stones that can be used effectively to create a country wild style garden. Slate is one of the stones largely used in creating a country style stairway in a garden. They can also be used to lay a raised patio. Retaining walls are also a part of a country wild style garden. Although rough slate stone has a country side touch it can also be used effectively to give a modern feel to any kind of garden. The slate stone adapts well to different types of landscapes.
The minimalist style garden works well with small garden spaces. There are several ways to create a minimalist garden to offer a look of grandeur to the piece of green. You can create different kinds of stepping stone pathways in a minimalist garden. For example, you can lay the stones depending on the garden space, either in the backyard or the front leading to the main door. Creating a pathway here enhances the personality of your yard. Surprisingly, you can create so much out of very little. As these pathways do not require too much digging, the entire job can be performed at a very low cost unless you love to do it yourself. To create stepping-stones it is important to look around the yard and identify the areas where the grass has worn down due to frequent usage. Once identified, these are the right spots to start with. While practicing the minimalist style, use few large stones to offer a simple yet striking accent to the garden. These stones can be placed near flower beds which will make way to step on to clear the weeds.
Lay the stones as per your convenience. Once the space is identified, gutter spikes can be placed to represent the center of the arrangement. Once the stones are ready, the spike can be pulled out letting the stones fall in place.
Look at the simple arrangement created for a smaller garden. This has been photographed by London-based Whitaker Studio.
Large stones are usually used in creating big gardens. However, with a smart design in place you may use large stones for small garden spaces. Laying large stones in the garden need clever planning and some hard work to set up the area. Once the path is identified lay it with string and stakes. Depending on the stone or rock being used the dig you the soil to provide a base. Once ready, spread the gravel over the dug area and level. This can be followed by a leveling course of sand smoothened with a rake. This allows the stones to lie tightly without an inch to spare. Check if the stones are in level with each other. Fill the small gaps with sand or rock dust and moisten the area with water.
Slab steps are used for a number of reasons. They are discreet and not formal and many believe that these steps are cheaper to construct. These slab steps are available in concrete as well as in natural stone especially for creating wonders in the garden. Medium-sized slabs are available in the market which can be placed at single-stride intervals mainly to let people cross the garden without spoiling the grass or their shoes. This is one of the earliest forms of paving and it adds to the utility and aesthetics of the garden.
Pavers are hard blocks that help create a smooth and hard surface in gardens. Outdoor steps, patios, and driveways are constructed with pavers. Again, these same materials can also be used to construct retaining walls for landscaping. There are many kinds of pavers that come in a variety of shapes and colors. Depending on the environment and the landscape you can choose the type that suits best.
Installing these pavers, however, require time and effort and needs close attention. You need to plan and create a pattern for laying the pavers. Once done, then you can prepare the soil and level it to let the pavers be fall flat on the surface.
Let's create a more versatile visual for your garden. Use a variety of stones. Mix and match so that the colors create a striking visual impact. Adding greenery enhances the beauty of the garden. Use the remarkable river rocks to add to the visual balance to your landscape while teaming with large rocks and rocky steps. Various shapes and colors of rocks deliver a soothing effect to the ambiance in general.
A touch of style can be achieved by placing a small fountain edging the paved stone walkway or by creating a pond on a quaint corner of the garden. These two different water arrangements can fill your garden with the soothing sound of streaming water. You may also think of a meandering stream, created over boulders, passing by fragrant plants. With such an earthy landscaping you actually offer a touch of heaven to your own garden. For more ideas read Doing up your garden: 6 tips for smart gardeners