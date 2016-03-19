Aromatic home: a scent for every room!

Aromatherapy products can be used all around the house to bring harmony and soothe exhausted spirits after a tiring day at work. Studies show that aromatic products improve concentration besides increasing alertness and concentration in the workplace and also creating a soothing environment at home. People who use aromatic products like bath oils, salts and massage oils in the bathroom can vouch for the relaxing effects they have after a long bath with them. With the help of essentials oils you can now create aroma therapy products that suit your personal taste instead of purchasing synthetic chemical based aromatic products like air fresheners.
An impressive living room need not be filled with expensive furniture or antique artifacts, as a simple and tastefully decorated living area that is able to seat guests comfortably will fit the bill. For an elegant living room like the one here designed by Narai Décor with warm wood tones and white furnishings, the right fragrance choices would be a light woodsy scent of pine that can be alternated with fresh seasonal flowers.
As the kitchen and dining area in this home are in close proximity to the living room there are chances that strong scent of food and spices will be lingering in the area long after meal times. So it is advisable to always have reed diffusers with a strong fragrance like lemon or lavender to keep the area fresh. If you are expecting guests that will be at the door within a few minutes and the living room has a pungent scent of strong spices like garlic or onion then use a simple trick of adding a few drops of essential oils like rosemary or lavender to a bowl of hot water. Keep it in the room until the guests leave to keep the unwanted smells at bay.
Just as every individual is unique with personal likes and dislikes they also have affinity to certain scents and fragrances that can cause instant mood changes. To bring aromatherapy into the house you can use essentials oils in the form of diffusers or as atomizers to spray aromatic perfumes across the house or as potpourri in each room to fill every region with a different aroma. A few drops of essential oils like eucalyptus or lemon can be sprinkled around the drain areas of the bathroom before guests arrive to stop the stale smell that usually lingers in the area. To make your furnishings smell fresh, just put a couple of cotton balls dipped in lemon, sage or any essential oil you prefer, into the vacuum bag before vacuuming them and leave a lingering fragrance in that area.
Here are some aromatic suggestions that will make your home a relaxing and happy place to live and welcome cheerful guests.
Calm and soothing fragrances like herbs and flowers are best suited for bedroom as they help to calm tired nerves and relax you into deep sleep. Though aromatherapy does not cure insomnia certain fragrances like chamomile, lavender and Clary sage have mild sedative powers that can soothe the senses and put even the most stressed person to sleep. People with sleep disorders are also advised to drink a cup of chamomile tea before bedtime for undisturbed sleep. In the bedroom you can keep aromatic candles of lavender, bergamot, chamomile or even sandalwood that is regarded as an aphrodisiac and would perfect for a romantic night. Aromatherapy products in the form of candles, reed diffusers and potpourri are best for the bedroom as they are not very strong and only leave a lingering and soothing fragrance.
Whether the home office is being used as a stop gap arrangement for the days you do not go to a real office or it is the place where you make a living, a home office should boost productivity and that can happen if the is mood alert. Aromatherapy in the form of sachets and dried flowers can be used in the home office to infuse concentration and clarity when you are feeling anxious or irritated. While the invigorating fragrance of lemon has calming properties, lavender can release tension related headaches. Other essential oils suitable for enhancing the effect of aromatherapy in your home-office are jasmine and rosemary that produce stimulating feelings of optimism and confidence. In a minimalist style home-office like this a potpourri interspersed with cotton balls of essentials oils would be the ideal choice in a corner of the table.
Essential aromatic oils in the bathroom have two basic purposes in the bathroom – one to cleanse the air of germs and another one to soothe stress during bath. To keep the bathroom fittings free of germs you can wash them with a mixture of water and few of drops of antibacterial oils like lemon, pine or even eucalyptus. While scented candles may be ideal for use when someone is present in the bathroom, you can always use bowls of potpourri or diffuser with soothing fragrances like basil, and sandalwood or ginger and peppermint for energy and relaxation. If you want the bathroom to be scented in an unobtrusive manner than use a few drops of any of these aromatic oils on the cardboard ring that is on the inner side of toilet tissue each time a new one is used.
When the entrance to a house is marked by a fresh and invigorating fragrance it creates a pleasant feeling whilst the guest is entering the house. If you live in a place where fresh air is a rarity and there is always a dank stale smell hanging in the air, then keep sweet smelling potpourri bowls with cotton wool balls sprayed with essential oils of lemon, sage, rosemary, jasmine or lemongrass below the dry flowers. If you have a large open walkway like this to the home then arrange flower pots around the entrance so the guests’ enter your home with enlivened spirits.
