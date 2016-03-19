Aromatic home: a scent for every room!

An impressive living room need not be filled with expensive furniture or antique artifacts, as a simple and tastefully decorated living area that is able to seat guests comfortably will fit the bill. For an elegant living room like the one here designed by Narai Décor with warm wood tones and white furnishings, the right fragrance choices would be a light woodsy scent of pine that can be alternated with fresh seasonal flowers.

As the kitchen and dining area in this home are in close proximity to the living room there are chances that strong scent of food and spices will be lingering in the area long after meal times. So it is advisable to always have reed diffusers with a strong fragrance like lemon or lavender to keep the area fresh. If you are expecting guests that will be at the door within a few minutes and the living room has a pungent scent of strong spices like garlic or onion then use a simple trick of adding a few drops of essential oils like rosemary or lavender to a bowl of hot water. Keep it in the room until the guests leave to keep the unwanted smells at bay.