​Shabby Chic: Is It over? True or False?

False. In terms of interior design styles, Shabby Chic is relatively new, originating in the 1980s. Although it was in the 1990s that it reached the height of its popularity. Some people say this it was inspired by the end of the extravagant 1980s, when people had less money to spend, and so were saving money by shopping at markets and renovating found objects. Although over time this style has moved away from being based on pure necessity and has become a popular style all of its own. New items are now being produced in the Shabby Chic style, this must demonstrate how this style has developed over the years and is continuing to gain popularity even now.

Shabby Chic is a relatively new interior design style, it is characterized by old age and distinct wear. Although the well known distressed painted furniture is a popular theme of this style, there are other elements that are just as important to create a wonderful Shabby Chic design. The best Shabby Chic designs combine these painted timber furniture pieces with textiles, sofas and even lamps. When designing your Shabby Chic space consider using not only white, but colour to brighten the space. Shabby Chic may not be to everyones tastes, but if you have an appreciation of simple styles and aged furniture, this style may be for you. Shabby Chic is certainly not a style that is over, but one will always be a popular choice. For more inspiration see The Neo-Boho Home.