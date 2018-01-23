6 kitchen shapes: which one fits your home?

If you have a little more space at your disposal and have kids, you can opt for a comfortable C shaped kitchen like this one. There is ample space for a fridge, OTG and other appliances here, as well as plenty of storage cabinets both above and below the counter top. This kind of a kitchen is more spread out with the stove and sink on two different sides of the kitchen, and you can even opt for a cosy sofa on one side to read a book to your kids while the food is cooking.