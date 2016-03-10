6 tips to create a beautiful interior garden

Each of us, caught in the humdrum of daily living, dream of going back to a simple life one day… a life that is enveloped in the arms of nature. Urban lifestyle is unfortunately measured in square feet and our abodes just about fulfil our basic requirement of a small living space.

But with some clever planning, you can have a piece of your own green patch growing in your home. An indoor garden or an interior garden is an attractive yet functional way of adding greenery to every room in your living space. It will improve your overall wellbeing and let you connect with nature like never before.

If you are wondering how you will find the time for this additional maintenance, don’t worry. Here, we present some easy and interesting ways for you to start with your indoor garden without delay.