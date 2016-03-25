6 elements for a cosy children's room!

Decorating your children's room is sure to be one of the most fun experiences. You obviously want to give your child the best and cosiest room ever. You can play with colorful wall colors, wall decals, brightly colored furniture and funky accessories, while doing up your child's room. The challenge with children's rooms is that they need to be both functional and perky at the same time. So though you can let your creativity flowing while doing up your children's room, care must also be taken to ensure that it comfortably allows for everything a child's room is meant to provide.
This ideabook shares 6 must have elements for a cozy children's room. Go ahead and give your child a room that he or she will love right through childhood and beyond.
A well lit room is best for your child. A mix and match of lights like ceiling lights, LED lamps, study table lights and even track lights can be used to ensure there are no dark corners. Your children could choose just about any corner of the room to snuggle into and read their favorite book or doodle away in their activity books. Good lighting will ensure healthy eyes and also encourage efficient usage of the room. There is nothing better than having natural light pour in during the day. There is a sense of freshness and warmth that natural light brings along with it. So try and make the most of any source of natural light for study or play times during the day.
Children love colors and colors personify children. Brightly colored wallpapers or paints can be used to bring the walls of your child's room to life. Imagine your child waking up each morning to the sight of his or her favorite cartoon character, animals or flowers. You can get creative while picking up other accessories, drapes, furniture and shelves to complement the colorful walls. The right choice of colors for your child's room will surely be a smile-winning hit with your child.
As in any other bedroom, the bed is the highlight in your child's room as well. There are way too many options of children's beds available to choose from. Whether your child would prefer a bunk bed, a canopy bed, a cartoon character bed or a funky shaped bed, you are sure to get what you narrow down on. Beds should be well positioned in the room to suit the overall theme and yet provide a comfortable space for your child to relax and sleep in. Ensure proper safety measures in case you opt for mid sleeper or bunk beds. Padded carpeting and bed rails will help. Opt for ergonomic mattresses with bedspreads and pillow cases in breathable material.
Gone are the days when carpets meant stereotype colors and prints. You have countless colors, prints and patterns available to choose from today. It will be a good idea to carpet your child's bedroom to provide an all weather cozy space for them to play in. Brightly colored rugs and carpets with fun prints like a maze, racing track, popular games like snakes and ladders etc seem to be the latest attraction with kids today. You would have never imagined how a carpet could captivate your child and catch hold of his or her attention for hours. But now that you know, go ahead and roll out a carpet for your child to roll, run and wriggle on.
Your child's room is potentially the most chaotic and messiest corner of your house. No matter how much you try, a perfectly clean child's room is only a myth. And maybe that is how it should be to let the fun and innocence be alive always. You can help maintain organized chaos though, with the right kind of storage solutions put in. Opt for a mix of closed and wall mounted storage space to neatly tuck away or stack your child's books, clothes or toys. Having the right amount of space for storage will also encourage your children to keep their room clean and organized.
Canopy beds are a big hit both with young girls and boys. If selected in the right colors and fabric, you could create a princess-like theme or a sporty one. If you have not opted for a carpet, colorful rugs like these can be thrown about to accessorize the floor and add some style quotient too. It will be a good idea to use fabrics that go well with the weather—light breathable cottons during the warm months and cozy woolen ones to provide extra warmth during the colder months. These innovative ideas to accessorize your child's bedroom may give you some ideas too.
If you can ensure that each of the above elements are given attention, there is no stopping you from having a well designed children's room. The key is to focus on creating a room full of fun and zest without compromising on anything functional and essential. We are sure these ideas will help you provide your children a room where they can weave their childhood's best memories.