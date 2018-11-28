6 things you never knew about your microwave

Just like any other appliance, it goes without saying that your microwave ought to be kept clean all the time. You must give the microwave tray a wipe after every use to ensure crumbs and leaks do not stay there for long. You can set out to clean your microwave armed with cleaning liquid, sponge or kitchen wipes and some cooking ingredients like vinegar and lemon from your cupboard. The outside of the microwave and the inside walls are best wiped clean with a vinegar and water solution and then dried well. To deodorize the inside of the microwave place a bowl of water with vinegar and lemon juice added to and bring it to a boil. The steam from this boiling mixture will get your microwave smelling clean and fresh. If you are looking for more kitchen solutions have a peek at this ideabook on tips on maintaining the rest of your appliances at home.

Now that you know your microwave even better, you can make sure you use it even more productively and safely. The convenience a microwave brings along must be taken advantage of after a thorough understanding of all it's do's and don'ts. You can use your microwave to its fullest potential when you know all about it.

