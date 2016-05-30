Make your narrow kitchen look bigger; Tips and Tricks

Modern day apartments are shrinking in size and as a consequence most rooms jostle for space to fit inside the house plan! The worst sufferers are actually the kitchens! Modern kitchens in smaller apartments are usually smart and narrow, equipped with multiple drawers and modular shelves that are designed more for function rather than aesthetics. But that doesn’t mean that small and narrow kitchens cannot be made to look good, although this requires tactful planning and intelligent space utliization. Here are some design ideas that will help you find spaces in your narrow kitchen that you didn’t know existed. Result – A kitchen with more space!
Before you don the chef's hat to cook a delectable concoction you just saw on television, you have the prick-in-the-balloon kind of feeling when you see your utensils and cookware all lying in utter disarray. To prevent this from happening everytime you walk into your kitchen, don’t overload your kitchen with utensils or cookware galore. A better idea would be to stash them away in those pull-out modular shelves. These should help in creating the much required space and give you enough storage to tuck all your spices or cutlery in a neat array. The less clutter you see the less claustrophobic you are going to feel! The mantra is to cook clean and with less on the worktop area. Also using innovative appliances and smaller cookware could also give you more space. A narrow kitchen can seem a little wider if things are stored away neatly.
Colours are important in every room and they play an important role in opening up the kitchen. Light shades allow more reflecton of light and hence make the room look more spacy and open. Darker shades are good, but not the best for a kitchen that has a space crunch and is on the narrow side. Opt for light, bright and cheery colours on the walls and cabinets to make your kitchen space look wider and taller. Think a canary yellow wall or some soothing splashes of light blue – and that should be enough to change the appearance of your once-boring narrow space you hated calling the kitchen.
A patterned floor can minimize the size of the kitchen right? wrong! If you choose the right kind of patterns for your kitchen floor, your kitchen floor will open up and look wider. Interesting patterns like chevron or diamonds which coerces your vision to move from one end of the room to another, thus creating an illusion of space. Choose colours wisely so that you can beat the boredom of a single-colored room and also engage some pop color in making the floor look spacious as well as interesting. The numerous cabinets can be given a pastel colored hue mainly to minimize the weight of furniture. This illusionary tip up your sleeve can help you widen your narrow kitchen space to a large extent.
Shelves and cabinet are an intrinsic part of any kitchen. So small or narrow, we must ensure that kitchen utensils or cooking ingredients are stacked away neatly inside the cabinet. But cabinets mostly look huge and they also eat up space, so it could be a good idea to replace cabinets with open shelves. Open shelves reduce visual bulk and the higher they are placed the better they contribute to optimising space and remove clutter. To create a greater illusion of space, in your narrow kitchen, it is best to use floating shelf than shelves with brackets. Floating shelves break the monotony and add to the aesthetic value of the kitchen. It looks plush and stylized! Keep an assorted variety of floating shelves to keep your pots pans and tinkers.
The countertop is the busiest area in your kitchen and keeping it free of things is the first thing all of us want to do. The best way to this is to have enough storage space on the walls. A good design idea would be to use as much of wall space as possible to hang shelves or hooks or build cabinets. Use stylish hanging arrangement to hand spatulas and so on. The shelves can be placed just above your visual line so as not to distract you from your focus on the countertop. The high shelves can give it a streamlined look. Corners are largely underutilized so try seeing how best you could fit a shelf there. Also, you will have some kitchen utensils or things which you may not need regularly. Its best to place them on your tallest shelf on the wall. And so your narrow space may not seem so narrow after all! An example of good usage of the wall space is shown here in the pictures, photographed by Lujas Photography.
Lighting in kitchen design is the most overlooked process while designing a home. Most kitchens have a central light which best lights up the area that falls under it – leading to pretty dim looking space. Bad lighting only makes your narrow space look smaller and congested. On the other hand, an evenly lit space makes it a more effective place to cook. There are several ways of lighting a kitchen – a natural source of lighting which means having a window or skylight through which natural sunlight can stream in, task lighting which means the main source of light with which you work, accent or focused lighting that is used to highlight a particular area or thing, and ambient lighting which creates an overall glow. Play with lights to create an illusion of space in a narrow kitchen and also conjure up the right ambiance. No matter which lighting you use, make sure that you get the balance correct. A well-lit kitchen is always a nice place to work in since you are happy and content with the space around.
A kitchen sometimes is not only a place to cook but also a place where the family comes together to have a meal. There’s shared conversations, unmitigated laughter, and general bonhomie! If we take the steps even a narrow kitchen can look big! It just needs the right tricks to expand it like you need the right ingredients to cook up a perfect dish!
