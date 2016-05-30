Make your narrow kitchen look bigger; Tips and Tricks

Lighting in kitchen design is the most overlooked process while designing a home. Most kitchens have a central light which best lights up the area that falls under it – leading to pretty dim looking space. Bad lighting only makes your narrow space look smaller and congested. On the other hand, an evenly lit space makes it a more effective place to cook. There are several ways of lighting a kitchen – a natural source of lighting which means having a window or skylight through which natural sunlight can stream in, task lighting which means the main source of light with which you work, accent or focused lighting that is used to highlight a particular area or thing, and ambient lighting which creates an overall glow. Play with lights to create an illusion of space in a narrow kitchen and also conjure up the right ambiance. No matter which lighting you use, make sure that you get the balance correct. A well-lit kitchen is always a nice place to work in since you are happy and content with the space around.

A kitchen sometimes is not only a place to cook but also a place where the family comes together to have a meal. There’s shared conversations, unmitigated laughter, and general bonhomie! If we take the steps even a narrow kitchen can look big! It just needs the right tricks to expand it like you need the right ingredients to cook up a perfect dish!

