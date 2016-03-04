Homes are changing and so is the furniture in the homes. A bar cart is an old fashioned trolley where you can store alcohol and other drinks and also move it around to serve your guests. But what if you upgrade to a bigger bar, or opt for a shelf bar which is very popular these days in compact homes, or you decide to go off alcohol all together? What do you do with a bar cart then? Don't worry, you needn't throw away a beautiful piece of furniture because we can always find other practical uses for it. Here are 6 ideas to give your bar cart a new lease of life.