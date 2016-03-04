An Indian tropical home with Contemporary Décor

Where do you find a place where the Sun meets the ends of the Earth; where the jungle cries out from the edge of an island; where the sand shines like stardust in a moonlit walk along the ocean’s periphery; where the rustic meets a soothingly natural take on all things modern? It’s probably like taking a walk through the verdant beauty of a Villa called Yassmine. Much like the flower, the contours of this home are replete with beauty and the scent of all things rustic yet designer. It comes into a design school of its own with the elements that have been put to work. Developed and designed by Rita Mody Joshi and Associates, Goa, this property takes you back to paths lining farmlands, a camp in a jungle and the richness of a Dak Bungalow done up with modern elements.
Simple, down to earth colours and an elevated porch make for a lofty design statement. The home is set on lush green grounds and towering coconut trees – a hallmark of the region. The compact swimming pool has a weathered wood walkway around it and allows you to sink into its luxurious waters. The grounds are replete with sit outs, gazebos, stone paths and so many more hidden delights. Stairs curl into the sides and lead the visitor inside.
As you saunter into the home, the smell of frangipani flowers and the feel of the royal rustic elements will leave you spell bound. Not only have the designers created a canvas for an opulent setting as far as the height of the ceiling and pillars go, but they have also brought in a distinct earthy feel that keeps things simple even in these beautiful environs. The terracotta roof tops and simple backed chairs against the neat walls and their alcoves greet you as the piece de resistance come into plain view: a sunken courtyard with a surface pond, done up with pebbles and a collection of pots. The wall behind these pots houses alcoves with soft lighting to bring the brass and other artefacts into focus.
The neat low seating brings pops of colour in the form of throw pillows – pretty in bright shades. The velvet upholstery matches its white – beige shade with the beige curtains and lets your attention focus on the beautiful white painting on the floor. The seating is, in fact, centred around this painting. The arched windows are flanked by two pretty hanging lamps.
The dining room is a study in simplicity with wooden backed chairs and a rectangular table. A similar painting adorns the floor here too and the rest of the effect is left to the arches and alcoves housing lamps and artefacts.
The kitchen is a dream in comfort with the luxury of space. The design entertains a profusion of natural light and makes for a wonderful effect by day and night. The high ceiling has heavy beams that look down on a huge island right in the middle. The U-shaped kitchen is done up with simple storage and wall alcoves which make an appearance here as well.
This soothing bedroom again relies on the play of white walls and recessed focused lighting for a luxurious feel. The blue curtains add colour and is carried forth in the tiles that adorn the tiers leading up to the bed.This villa is a breathtaking example of rustic touches in a modern, linear setting. The property itself relies on the lush outdoors to dictate much of the landscape – but these very outdoors follow you inside in the form of pebbles, earthy artefacts and minimal fuss in terms of decor flourishes. The effect is a stunning design statement.
If you enjoyed this tour, you might also be interested in this home tour, here is another house that oozes with style and elegance.