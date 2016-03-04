An Indian tropical home with Contemporary Décor

This soothing bedroom again relies on the play of white walls and recessed focused lighting for a luxurious feel. The blue curtains add colour and is carried forth in the tiles that adorn the tiers leading up to the bed.This villa is a breathtaking example of rustic touches in a modern, linear setting. The property itself relies on the lush outdoors to dictate much of the landscape – but these very outdoors follow you inside in the form of pebbles, earthy artefacts and minimal fuss in terms of decor flourishes. The effect is a stunning design statement.

