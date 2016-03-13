How to choose a faucet for a kitchen sink?

What a stove top is to kitchen; a faucet is to a kitchen sink. Amongst all the elements of a kitchen, the faucet probably has the most human interaction. This makes it one of the most important elements of a kitchen. A faucet’s basic function is to dispense hot and cold water. However, when your kitchen has the right faucet, it does much more than this. A kitchen faucet adds style to your kitchen and is an easy way to add a personal touch to a kitchen.
Style isn’t the only point to be considered when choosing a kitchen faucet. Since a kitchen faucet has a lot of human interaction is need to be durable and long lasting. Choosing the right kitchen faucet is mixture of personal preferences and technical features. Consider how easy it is to use and how comfortable you are working with it. Along with dispensing water to wash dishes, also keep in mind the other features you would like your kitchen faucet to have. For example, you may want a kitchen faucet that can be operated hands free or one with a pull out spray spout.
Technically speaking the key points to decide on what faucet to use in a kitchen are how it is to be mounted, the sink design and the materials used to construct it. Here’s a little more about them to help you make an informed decision when buying a kitchen faucet.
Kitchen faucets can be mounted on the sink, on the countertop or on the wall depending on the space available and the sink style. Each style of mounting a kitchen tap has its own advantages and disadvantages. Sink mounted faucets are often the most budget friendly and a change in faucets is the easiest way to update the look of a sink. This is especially important when it comes to personalizing rental kitchens. However, the design of these faucets is limited by the number of holes built into the sink. Deck mounted faucets can be installed behind a sink or even to a side of the sink. These faucets give the kitchen a neat and seamless appearance but occupy counter space. Wall mounted kitchen taps are suited to all sink styles but need to be installed very carefully. Wall mounting is a style that is mostly used for pot filler faucets.
This exclusibe faucet has been designed by French bathroom designer Horus
Some kitchen sinks are designed so as to have the taps mounted on them. These sinks feature either 1, 2, 3 or 4 holes where you may mount the taps. Sinks with a single hole are the most common and are suited to single handled faucets. These kitchen taps do not allow for temperature adjustments. Sinks with two holes are also suited to single handled faucets with the additional hole intended to be used for the installation of a soap dispenser or sometimes a separate handle. Single handles faucets in both these situations can also be hands free faucets with motion detectors. Double handled faucets, when they are to be mounted on a sink require three or four holes in the sink depending on the faucet design. However, wall mounted variants to these faucets may need only two holes to be made in the wall while installation. Two handles faucets have dedicated hot and cold water connections and thus the temperature of the water can be adjusted as per your needs.
Lifting a pot filled with water from the sink can be awkward and uncomfortable. If you use the water dispensed from the taps for cooking, a pot filler faucet might be a good investment for your kitchen. Pot filler faucets may be deck mounted or wall mounted. Most pot filler faucets feature long jointed arms that can be swung from one side to the other. This allows for the faucet to be folded and moved out of the way when not needed. Pot filler faucets are usually mounted near the stove top but may also be installed as part of the sink area.
Kitchen faucets are constructed using a variety of materials ranging from plastic for budget faucets to brass for faucets in luxury kitchens. It is very important to match the finish of the faucet to the material of the sink so that the kitchen has a harmonious look. Stainless steel, black, white, brass, bronze, chrome and nickel are the most common finishes used for kitchen faucets.
Brass and bronze are all time favorite faucet finishes, easy to clean and extremely long lasting. However they are much more expensive when compared to other faucets. Nickel is one of the most durable materials for kitchen faucets and doesn’t show wear or water spots. It is relatively inexpensive but it is often difficult to find matching accessories to complement the faucet. Chrome is the most budget friendly faucet finish. Chrome faucets are easy to clean, durable and easily matched to sink accessories. However, these faucets are magnets for water spots and finger prints.
Higher end faucets often offer extra features to set them apart from regular faucets. While some faucets may have a foot pedal they can be operated from, other are hands free and require only a light touch to be turned on and off. Faucets may also be designed with inbuilt aerators that conserve water without compromising on water pressure. Some faucets also feature spouts that can be pulled out to direct water where it is needed. To add to the aesthetics of a faucet, it can also have built in LEDs that are switched on and off with water pressure.
Thus kitchen faucets are a blend of functionality and style and should not be purchased on an impulse. Whenever possible, it is best to select the sink and faucets together. This ensures that they are functionally and aesthetically compatible and will enhance your overall kitchen décor.
