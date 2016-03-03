Italian Country Style for Indian homes

A vine pergola is a quintessential part of an Italian home, it is a shaded structure in the garden which is covered with ivy and wines. It can be a walkway like this one, or be a sitting area. You can easily make a vine pergola in your garden with a series of wooden pillars that support wooden cross-beams with a open lattice and cover it with plenty of vines. You can even opt for a more rustic pergola and forego the vines and use straw thatch or a similar material instead to create a more comfortable sitting area in your garden.