Living on the ground floor; make the right choice!

Apartment living can be challenging for a person used to a large open garden around the house and large windows bringing in fresh air and sunshine in a small town or farm. The best part of living on the ground floor is the freedom of doing activities like moving furniture and running or dancing around the house without neighbours complaining about noise. In a ground floor flat you can step in and out of the house for several activities like taking garbage for recycling or walking to the nearest grocery store. While there are some risks and travails like noisy street level traffic and dust followed by lack of privacy as well.

Here are some pros of living in a ground floor flat that outweigh by far the cons that friends or relatives living in top floors of high rise apartments will outline for you.