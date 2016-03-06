A home of timeless beauty and understated design

Built by Brazilian design studio Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kilaris, the Casa Itu epitomises great design. To begin with, this villa’s distinct style is one that spells luxury. In design and décor terms, one tends to define the style of a property based on various design schools. Yet, this villa very simply takes a design quality instead and makes it a wholesome, living breathing, mainstream thing in the scheme of everything design. The designers have very clearly focussed on bringing out the most luxurious from the simplest of materials used. The way they have put forth various elements like lighting, seating, flooring and even ceiling, is commendable and a treat to the senses.
White, beige and understated focused lighting – these are the things that make the high life. Used in ample doses within Casa Itu, these elements make a fitting canvas for the luxurious and visually stunning living room. The only pops of colour come from the palms dotting the space as well as the blue art work on the wall that brings in a relaxed, summer time vibe. Monochrome makes an entry here with the black polished bench, its sides curled downwards for a slightly playful feel.
Think luxury and the mind is instantly transported to a mansion with a luxurious staircase playing a starring role in an opulent and often, dramatic, design scheme. This is the very premise followed by the designers for Casa Itu. The grand winding staircase pillars to a stop at the entrance of the reception area and makes the entry way a grand one. The mirror on the opposite wall sits above a hunk of teak fashioned into a simple end table with stellar linear quality. Flowers and larger than life crystal vases sit atop. The inlay work on the flooring below gives a fashionable introduction to the property. The staircase also hides a posy of indoor plants underneath, sitting pretty in a bed of white pebbles and rocks.
The understated grandeur of the dining room is met with sturdy, sensible touches that come through in the arch holding the glass top table aloft, as well as the legs of the white upholstered chairs. The mirrored centrepiece adds a dose of glamour, matching step with the beautiful modern chrome and crystal chandelier on top.
The light wooden polish forms the basic palette of the kitchen while yellow makes an entry in various hues for a cheery vibe. Rattan and lighting accentuate the grounded look that this area aims for even as the chrome fittings play the brilliant role of adding character.
Tastefully appointed bedrooms dot the villa with a recurring theme of luxury – but this one is a clear favourite. The dramatic monochrome patterned headboard brings a modern palette to heel with a vintage pattern. The midnight blue lamps and the gold bed linen add a touch of fancy!
Alcoves like these with sheer glass encased walls, bring the outdoors inside and create a luxurious space to just be! Modern outdoor furniture and a liberal sprinkling of flower arrangements at various eye levels make for simple yet elegant innings. White follows the eye here as well for a visually appealing and neat look.
Casa Itu is a study in all things luxurious. It avoids the trap of the stark modern by making modern touches dance to the tunes of the classic. With that, it manages to put forth an impeccable show of timelessly beautiful décor and design. The villa depends on the use of elements that come together for a visually stunning look, as well as soothing effect on the senses. All in all, a winning design rendered with strokes of creativity and understated elegance.
