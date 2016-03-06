A home of timeless beauty and understated design

Alcoves like these with sheer glass encased walls, bring the outdoors inside and create a luxurious space to just be! Modern outdoor furniture and a liberal sprinkling of flower arrangements at various eye levels make for simple yet elegant innings. White follows the eye here as well for a visually appealing and neat look.

Casa Itu is a study in all things luxurious. It avoids the trap of the stark modern by making modern touches dance to the tunes of the classic. With that, it manages to put forth an impeccable show of timelessly beautiful décor and design. The villa depends on the use of elements that come together for a visually stunning look, as well as soothing effect on the senses. All in all, a winning design rendered with strokes of creativity and understated elegance.

If you liked this home tour, we invite you to take a tour of another beautiful home in Mysore - The Floating House.