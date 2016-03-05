Tips to make your rental kitchen alive again

It is always desirable to have a kitchen that is functionally fully equipped and at the same time has a charming appeal to it. You can creatively design and style your kitchen when it is your own. But what if you are in a rented apartment? You cannot really make any design or structural changes to your rental kitchen. You can also not make very expensive changes to it, as you would be around only for a while. How then can you bring your rental kitchen alive again without the risk of going overboard? Read on for some tips and suggestions and even take a look at these interesting and quirky kitchen accessories that you can experiment with.
One may think that baseboards are inconsequential when it comes to designing. However, there is a lot you can do with your baseboards to help improve your kitchen's glam quotient. You can either paint them the same color as the cabinets or walls to blend in seamlessly. Alternatively, you can opt for contrasting colored paint to highlight the cabinets and the baseboards itself. If you have the time you could even go for contrasting baseboards as shown in this kitchen. This adds an element of style and fun to your kitchen.
Bright colors can instantly infuse energy and life in an otherwise dull or boring space. Though you can't really do much with the flooring, walls or overall structure of a rental kitchen, accessorizing it the right way, can definitely help you bring your rental kitchen alive. You can throw a bright rug like this one to add a touch of freshness to the kitchen floor. The bright and lively colors on the floor automatically translate to a kitchen that is more bubbly and appealing.
Seating space in kitchens can be played around with. You can get your chairs or stools painted in bright hues. Brightly colored stools like these will instantly catch hold of your attention and will definitely get a second glance or more when you have people visiting. It can do wonders to shift focus away from the other things in your rental kitchen that you are not too happy with and cannot do much about. It will be a good idea to get bare wooden stools that you can paint up to suit your color preferences. DIY projects will actually help you associate more personally with your rental kitchen.
Patterns can do wonders to break monotony. It will be a good idea to adorn your kitchen doors and windows with a contrasting patterned curtain. You may want to opt for a geometric pattern, a more freestyle pattern or a floral one to suit your kitchen. You can stock couple of such patterned curtains and change them periodically to add an element of change to your kitchen's decor, at no extra cost. Make sure you select curtain material that is kitchen friendly and patterns in colors that will accentuate your rental kitchen in the best way possible.
Lights with beautiful shades and patterned lights can do wonders to a relatively plain kitchen. Along with having lights that ensure your kitchen is well lit all the time, you could even opt for fancy light fittings or lamps that add some glitz to your kitchen and make you love it even more. Select your lamps to carefully fit in to the overall color scheme in the kitchen. You can even opt for standing lamps if there is enough open space. Though it is always a good idea to allow as much natural light to pour in to your home or kitchen, lamps and light fittings do not just provide light, but also get your kitchen to look smarter.
This kitchen with a contrasting walls is a good example of how having one wall with a different material, makes such a lot of difference. The green colored wall, here stands out and makes a statement for itself. You can select interesting materials like this one, which doubles up as a chalkboard too. You can opt for wallpapering one wall or painting one wall in a different color if you are allowed to do so. Wall decals are available in plenty of designs today. You can take your pick and bring your kitchen walls to life. For greater effect it would be good to have one wall that stands out in contrast to the others.
Do try out one or all of these interesting ideas and you are sure to get a lot of compliments for the kitchen you never thought you would ever call your own. Go ahead and personalize your rental kitchen to make it look and feel like it has literally come to life.