A modern marvel in the city of Bangalore

Over the recent years, modern architecture has made its place in the field of home design with its bold and innovative style. The unique perspective and approach of modern architecture gives houses a captivating look and style. Today on homify 360° we tour Formless, the brainchild of Play Architecture, a house recognised for its efficient yet innovative and stylish design. Clean lines, deep curves, and a single colour palette is what makes this house stand out.

So put on your seat belts to experience this brilliant home tour with us!