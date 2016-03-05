A modern marvel in the city of Bangalore

Over the recent years, modern architecture has made its place in the field of home design with its bold and innovative style. The unique perspective and approach of modern architecture gives houses a captivating look and style. Today on homify 360° we tour Formless, the brainchild of Play Architecture, a house recognised for its efficient yet innovative and stylish design. Clean lines, deep curves, and a single colour palette is what makes this house stand out.
So put on your seat belts to experience this brilliant home tour with us!
The entrance of this gorgeous house features a small pond with a pale beige surface above it. The sides of the house are surrounded with a trim yard, palm trees, and a sit out area for a relaxing time with family or loved ones. The designers have added a seating area to enjoy those sunny days.
Breaking the rules of traditional architecture, this house appears complex but also alienates itself from its surroundings. The combination of curves and clean lines of the house flow into the landscape around it, but also stands out and makes a statement with its architecture. The gleaming white exterior of the house blend beautifully with the lush greenery that encapsulates it.
A high-ceiling design, the house features floor-to-wall windows that grace one side of the space. The curve theme makes an appearance in the framing of these windows, giving the space an avant-garde look. The subtle white backdrop merges gorgeously with the abstract printed flooring of the space. The designers have furnished the house with a mix of rustic and modern furniture for a unique style.
The volume, curves and fluidity of the house make it seem like it's carved out of a single substance. Curved openings in the house frame incredible views of the adjacent landscape that surrounds the entirety of the house. Designed in a circular space, the house features lush greenery on all sides for a more natural feel.
The cobbled road, the spread of trees, and the house hidden in the shade of the greenery marks the end of this incredible tour. A simple design but with surprise elements, this house is impressive with its curves and clean lines. A modern marvel, this house embraces modern architecture and becomes one with it. If you enjoyed this home tour, have a look at this elegant Indian home.