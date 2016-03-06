A spectacular home in tropical style

There's something so serene and relaxing about white sandy beaches, crisp sea breeze, and the white horse waves that gently rush along the coastline. Today on homify 360, we tour the spectacular Casa Sol, a spectacular tropical vila resting on the beautiful landscape of Punta Mitla, Nuevo Vallarta in Jalisco. Designed by José Vigil Architects, this villa features an open layout that connects all the spaces of the house and promises an excellent view of the sea. The breathtaking view is further accentuated with greenery and tropical elements of the house. Warm, cozy but incredibly luxurious, Casa Sol is where dreams are made.

Let's explore the corners and the view of this villa, shall we?