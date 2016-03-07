A gorgeous contemporary home with a modern twist

Contemporary architecture has made its way to the top in the field of home designs with its stunning designs and style. Today on homify 360, we explore the gorgeous La Rioja home in Zapopan, Mexico. Designed by Arki3d, an architectural firm in Mexico, this home combines the sleek and clean lines of contemporary architecture and the cubic designs of modern architecture. The incorporating of various elements such as concrete, glass, and wooden give this home a unique style.

Join us in exploring the beautiful rooms and architectural style of this home.