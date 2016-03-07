A gorgeous contemporary home with a modern twist

Contemporary architecture has made its way to the top in the field of home designs with its stunning designs and style. Today on homify 360, we explore the gorgeous La Rioja home in Zapopan, Mexico. Designed by Arki3d, an architectural firm in Mexico, this home combines the sleek and clean lines of contemporary architecture and the cubic designs of modern architecture. The incorporating of various elements such as concrete, glass, and wooden give this home a unique style.
Join us in exploring the beautiful rooms and architectural style of this home.
Clean lines, cubic designs, and flat rooftops lend a stylish appeal to La Rioja. The designers have fashioned the house with subtle tones of pearl white, pale grey, and deep brown for a warm yet elegant look. The wide windows overlook the green landscape and planters that cover the front yard of the home. A curved stairway leads to the entrance of the home.
The designers have incorporated a combination of styles into the entryway of this house. Industrial styled walls, contemporary decor, and modern accessories enhance the look of this space. The wooden door with a metal embellishment brings stands out against the neutral backdrop of the house.
Effortlessly joining the dining space and the living together, this home revels in its open layout. Calming shades of navy blue, gleaming white, dark grey, and pale cream dominate the decor of this space. The dark tones of the living room blend beautifully with the light tones of the dining room. The living room features an L-shaped grey sofa set, surrounded with dark grey walls while the dining room features a pastel-shaded dining table.
The bathroom decor combines the sleek lines of contemporary style with warm shades of classical style. The wooden flooring and framework around the bathroom blend beautifully with the grey walls and pearl white bathroom accessories.
La Rioja is unique with its interiors and its exteriors. The cubic designs, the clean lines, the implementation of modern and contemporary architecture, and the combination of various elements is what gives this house its own style. For added appeal, the designers have added another stairway to the inside on the side of the house.
The tour of this beautiful villa ends here.