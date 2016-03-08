7 Vibrant ideas to give an eclectic twist to your home!

You can go eclectic anywhere in your house. Your garden, though outside, is no exception. Opt for bright and bold colours to highlight parts of your garden, to create cozy seating spots. The soothing greens and the brightly coloured flowers will definitely complement that. If you have a more spacious garden you could even look up these ideas to setup an eclectic swing. In the picture, you can see how concrete seating has been used to bring in a rustic feel, along with small brightly colored spaces on the wall, to place small oil lamps or candles.

In short, the eclectic style spells out an out-of-the-rule-book design that you can play around with to do up your home, your way. The best idea to avoid it looking like a mess would be revisiting your design after setting it all up. Take a picture of your room and try to identify anything that seems to be sticking out as odd on your first impression of the picture. Those are the things that do not fit in. Either reposition or remove them from the room and repeat the review exercise until you have complete under control chaos all in one room. Take a look for more ideas on how to style your home with an eclectic twist.