7 Vibrant ideas to give an eclectic twist to your home!

Interior designing is not child's play. There are various designing practices or styles that are practiced world over. You can choose your style from among styles like rustic, classical, Mediterranean, country, minimalist, modern, tropical, industrial, colonial etc. Some styles are inspired by regions or race like Asian, Scandinavian or Moroccon. To get some perspective of region specific styles take a look at these Mexican style inspired designs.
What is important is that you understand your preferences and match them to a style that it best fits into. All the effort of identifying what style suits you will pay off once your house is styled up fully. You will see your house reflecting yourself! These helpful ideas will definitely come in handy to give your home an eclectic twist!
You can go eclectic anywhere in your house. Your garden, though outside, is no exception. Opt for bright and bold colours to highlight parts of your garden, to create cozy seating spots. The soothing greens and the brightly coloured flowers will definitely complement that. If you have a more spacious garden you could even look up these ideas to setup an eclectic swing. In the picture, you can see how concrete seating has been used to bring in a rustic feel, along with small brightly colored spaces on the wall, to place small oil lamps or candles.
In short, the eclectic style spells out an out-of-the-rule-book design that you can play around with to do up your home, your way. The best idea to avoid it looking like a mess would be revisiting your design after setting it all up. Take a picture of your room and try to identify anything that seems to be sticking out as odd on your first impression of the picture. Those are the things that do not fit in. Either reposition or remove them from the room and repeat the review exercise until you have complete under control chaos all in one room. Take a look for more ideas on how to style your home with an eclectic twist.
It is not very common to see bedrooms flaunting suspended beds. It is a very modern style to bring out and reflect your craving to be different and stand out from the rest. It is also a very clever way of giving a sense of spaciousness in the room. Notice the eclecticism that is brought out by the bed by itself. The classic wood, suspended ropes and richly hued sheets beautifully blend in with the modern LED lit bed frame. The warm colored ceilings and soothing color on the walls add elements of contrast to the room. You can also include bare wood work to add a rustic charm and bring the outside in, with indoor plants and clear windows that give a clear view of the plants outside. The traditional seating space in the room is brightened up by the choice of upholstery to blend in with the rest of the room.
If you were to look at this picture and point out what design style has been followed, you will surely be confused and unable to narrow down on any one single style. You see nuances of traditional design as well as modern style. There is a rustic charm it exudes with the wood work and the thatched roof look above. There is a touch of vibrancy with bold splashes of color and yet there is an element of minimalist style that the plain walls and bare floors reflect. What style is this then? You cannot simply say it is chaotic planning as there is something about this design that instantly makes you love it. It seems to have drawn the best of several designing styles and bundled it all into one package for you to enjoy. This in essence is eclectic styling. It is that perfect blend and mix of several styles to create your own distinct style. If planned well you can adopt an eclectic style that will be unique to you and your personality. You can be rest assured that there will be no other home like yours.
Yes! Pick a room that you want to style, sort out the stuff in your attic to pick and choose what you would like to see in the room, club it with any new stuff that you may have bought, and finally put them all together to see if they complement each other if they were all in the same room. And voila, you have just drawn out an eclectic design for your room. Eclectic styling allows a lot of room for imagination. You can club more than one style to create your own new style. What is important is to be able to strike the right balance and stay clear from making the room look chaotic. The challenge here is to club several distinct items and styles in such a way that they gel seamlessly, making it very tough for some one to actually point out that there were any differences at all, to start off with.
Living rooms are where you spend the best times relaxing with family and friends. We almost always tend to do up our living rooms best, as it is usually the first room that you will walk into. An eclectic style in the living room will be a good idea to give it a distinct appeal. This living room here, for example, does not follow one single design style. The modern fireplace and the contrasting classical side desk, both from different eras, complement each other so well. The overall color scheme of the room is two tone with black and white. The brightly coloured furniture pieced and the colorful chandelier bring in warmth and a bold appeal. The quirky element is brought in by the huge mirror and different sized and shaped picture frames on opposite walls. There is a perfect mix of several styles here, making it a perfect eclectic style!
Kitchens are that part of your home where most food experiments happen. Why not experiment with your kitchen's style and set the stage for other experiments to follow? This kitchen here is perfectly modern when it comes to cuts and lines, the kitchen fixtures, the state of the art refrigerator and the seating style. The bare timber work on the kitchen cabinets, the table and the chairs adds a classic rustic touch. The wooden laminates on the ceiling give a ranch style feel to this open plan kitchen which is strikingly in contrast with the rest of the house. The book shelf and the industrial style lights add to the eclectic style adopted here.
Bathrooms are where some of the brightest of ideas have originated. Imagine having a bathroom decor that spells inspiration. Bathrooms can be eclectic too. A perfect mix and match of fittings, tiles, colours and accessories can uplift your bathroom from boring and functional to fun and inspirational. This bathroom for instance uses modern fittings and fixtures along with an old world charm that the bare wood work brings out. Minimal colours have been used except for the storage drawers and the shower area. The flower vase too brings in a sense of natural freshness.