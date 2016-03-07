7 Great Painting Tips for Your Garden

A patio is more than a place to have hushed confabulations over your steaming cuppas. A coat of fresh patio paint can add the much- needed spice to your garden. A specific colour scheme could enhance the beauty of the place considerably. Mix and match your prints and textures, like stripes and floral prints on your floor can do wonders and elevate your patio design to another level.

To add depth and character to your design, keep it busy with blending in patterns and textures. Instead of uprooting your patio use your primer sandpaper and brush to create a revamped patio to add a delightful touch to your garden. A patio can be a private place to stretch your limbs, or curl up with a book, or a place to have your friends over to indulge in some gossip! Without going overboard, you can create something interesting! Just let your imagination travel far and you could have a painted garden to be proud of!