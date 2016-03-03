Upgrade Your Home to an Eco-Friendly Environment

Many people who are looking to convert their homes into a more eco friendly version often start by converting to natural energy forms such as wind power or solar power. This is very important, although it is just as important to reduce the amount of power we use, whatever the power sources is. There are some clever and inventive ways you can employ to reduce the power you use; consider illuminating a room with natural sunlight instead of turning on lights. This can be as simple as opening blinds or curtains and letting the sunlight inside. Consider also drying your clothes naturally on an outdoor clothes line or inside on a clothes airer. Finally consider using the natural wind as an air conditioner to cool areas of the home. This can not only reduce the temperature in a space, but reduce chemicals in the air.

Upgrading your home to make it an eco friendly, environmentally aware space is not as difficult as it sounds. It does not have to be something done when the house is built, you can start making changes whenever you are ready. These do not have to be big changes, but as large or as small as you are prepared to make. Consider simply having plants in your home to clean the air, or unplugging appliances when they are not in use, or opening a window instead of using an air conditioner. For those who are willing to go the extra mile, think about using environmentally friendly materials or installing eco energy such as solar or wind energy. There are so many ways that you can convert a house to a eco home. These are just a few ideas. For more inspiration see An Eco-friendly House Filled with Aesthetic Pleasure.