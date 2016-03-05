A floating home in a coconut groove

You may not be able to build castles in the air, but there’s no reason why you can’t build a simple but creative abode like the one we are about to tour. This Floating House in Mysore is just not a visual treat, but it is also brilliantly designed and extremely functional. The city is famed for the stunning Mysore Palace, and a rich historical and cultural background. Different architectural styles can be found dotting Mysore, including contemporary and modern ones. It is also considered to be the cleanest city in India!

The Floating House is an architectural delight, owing to the manner of its construction, the simple floor plan it follows, and the different kinds of materials and textures it brings together. Designed by Play Architecture from Bangalore, this minimalistic yet chic property lets you get close to nature and live a life of simple joys. So let’s explore more.