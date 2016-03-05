A floating home in a coconut groove

You may not be able to build castles in the air, but there’s no reason why you can’t build a simple but creative abode like the one we are about to tour. This Floating House in Mysore is just not a visual treat, but it is also brilliantly designed and extremely functional. The city is famed for the stunning Mysore Palace, and a rich historical and cultural background. Different architectural styles can be found dotting Mysore, including contemporary and modern ones. It is also considered to be the cleanest city in India!
The Floating House is an architectural delight, owing to the manner of its construction, the simple floor plan it follows, and the different kinds of materials and textures it brings together. Designed by Play Architecture from Bangalore, this minimalistic yet chic property lets you get close to nature and live a life of simple joys. So let’s explore more.
We are in love with the unique natural isolation that this home enjoys. Ensconced in greenery, the abode’s attraction is enhanced by the presence of a couple of tall palm trees in front of it. You can clearly see that the name of the house is justified, because of its raised construction. It appears light, eco-friendly and quirky at the same time. A simple staircase with rails provides an unusual entrance. Note the oddly cut windows which let in sunlight and fresh air every single day. Now let’s take a detailed look at the structure.
The exploded view of the Floating House helps us appreciate the amalgamation of different textures that makes this house exclusive. The roof is made from folded concrete. Strong and durable steel frames keep everything together. Wooden walls lend a warm and earthy look to the house, along with wooden floors. Long lasting and dependable concrete pedestals “uphold” this abode, and is responsible for the floating feel.
Take a close look at the floor plan to realise what we mean. When you enter the house, you land up in the common space which is flanked by bedrooms on either side. And each bedroom comes with a toilet and a sit-out area. Privacy is well maintained between those who are living in the two different parts of the house. Private sit-outs make it possible for you to take a moment to admire the gorgeous greenery outside, irrespective of the part of the house you are staying in. Don’t miss the fact that the areas of the bedroom, bathroom and sit-out on the left side of the abode, exactly matches the right side.
Black robust steel and warm-toned wood comes together to create a stairway to a fairytale land. As you climb, you will hear the gentle rustling of leaves and feel the caress of a friendly breeze on your face. Once you arrive at the common area, a slim door leads you to the bedroom on the left. It is not difficult to figure out that the bedroom must be adequately ventilated owing to the openness of the Floating House.
The house is not yet finished, so we got to take a peek from the backside too. The space with the finished roof will serve as one of the bedrooms. And the narrow space which is opening up to the sky for now will make way for a washroom and a cosy sit-out nook. The use of wooden slats throughout the house lends an interesting look reminiscent of Louvre windows.
Black steel and glass doors opens up the bedrooms to the modest but airy sit-out areas. Even with the doors closed, you can soak in the beauty of the surrounding flora and fauna. The provision is perfect for relishing your morning cup of tea or unwinding in the evenings.
As our tour ends, we hope that this exclusive Floating House inspired you in many ways! If you are looking for more ideas, you can take a look at this ideabook too – A cosy home with a unique personality.