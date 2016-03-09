A Modern Home Surrounded By Nature

Today we will walk through a house which has elegance and class written all over it. Before we begin, it might interest you to know that homes in Mexico are blending modernity and traditional values beautifully. Experimenting with the state of the art décor, architects in Mexico are incorporating myriad elements to give residences a completely different look and texture.
Residencia Sinaloa built by Ollin Arqutiectura, architects in Los Mochis Sinaloa is a classic example of a modern building tempered by nuances of traditionalism. Mexico is considered to be the melting pot of both old and new worlds, presenting their unique perspectives through their culture and architecture. Each house is different from the other, exudes warmth and hospitality, something very innate to Mexicans. Let’s begin exploring this beautiful house now.
The magnanimity of the Mexicans reflects in their homes. Expansive yet muted, the house is decked up with warm tones like beige interspersed with soothing white. It produces a sense of serenity and peace. The earthy tones are punctuated with lush green trees giving it a feeling of an oasis in the middle of a parched desert. A sweeping driveway takes us right inside the heart of the house providing a peek at the lush green manicured lawns. The house is a picture of understated elegance beckoning us to gape at it in wide-eyed wonder.
The entrance to the house is in sync to the outside décor. Warm and effusive, it continues to use inviting hues, setting the tone for the entire home. Choicest artifacts adorn the entrance. The use of ambient lighting focuses on the knick knacks to accentuate their beauty. Ample use of potted plants further underlines the fact that the hosts are in tune with nature. The use of glass widens the staircase area considerably inviting a slice of the azure sky.
The entertainment room is large and spacious and makes use of warm tones. The use of wood lends it a snug and cozy ambiance. There is ample furniture for the family members to rest and repose while watching television. The white walls are all beautifully decorated with paintings breaking the monotony of their plainness. Like all other rooms, a potted plant adds a verdant touch to the understated room. The use of similar looking pots and paintings is resonant of a continuous pattern to bring interesting element to the space.
The large bedroom is an epitome of peace and tranquility. The warm wooden hues on the ceiling and the white walls is soothing enough to lull you into comfortable lassitude. Accent lighting creates a dreamy effect in the room especially when you are fatigued and your eyes seek some respite from harsh lights.
The headboard is unique and adds interest to the austere bed. A stately dresser and sophisticated coffee table set combine aesthetics and functionality seamlessly.
Mexicans love to dine together enjoying a hearty meal in the kitchen itself. Simplistic lines and the usage of steel and wood give the space a utilitarian yet homely touch. The gadgets are set inside the walls to save on floor area. The hanging light from the ceiling caters to your artistic whim, and is simplistic and uber chic.
As a place to lounge and gossip in comfort, the living room personifies elegance. Plush white sofas accommodate a large family and also guests. The white and wooden finishes continue to influence the décor. The patterns, the accent wall, and the decorative pots along with the pendant lights from the ceiling make fashion statements with elan.
The harmony of the house is established naturally with the repeated use of some elements. Catering to understated elegance, nothing in the house is jarring or out of place. For more ideas, you can take a look at this ideabook – A spectacular home in tropical style.