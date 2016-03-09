A Modern Home Surrounded By Nature

Today we will walk through a house which has elegance and class written all over it. Before we begin, it might interest you to know that homes in Mexico are blending modernity and traditional values beautifully. Experimenting with the state of the art décor, architects in Mexico are incorporating myriad elements to give residences a completely different look and texture.

Residencia Sinaloa built by Ollin Arqutiectura, architects in Los Mochis Sinaloa is a classic example of a modern building tempered by nuances of traditionalism. Mexico is considered to be the melting pot of both old and new worlds, presenting their unique perspectives through their culture and architecture. Each house is different from the other, exudes warmth and hospitality, something very innate to Mexicans. Let’s begin exploring this beautiful house now.