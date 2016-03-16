How to install a skylight in 7 steps?

The first step of preparing the roof for fixing the skylight has to be carried out from the inside by cutting the drywall of the ceiling below the roof. After earmarking the region where the skylight has to be set up, drill a hole through the ceiling in area that will be the approximate center of your skylight. Mark the area around it according to the shape of the skylight that will be fixed in the area and cut through the drywall.

After the ceiling drywall has been cut away and removed, make markers on its four edges which will be easy to spot when searching for corresponding location on the roof from the outside. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines about the size of hole that would be required to setup the skylight on the roof and make markers to ensure that it opens in exactly in the same place where the ceiling has been cut. Once the center of skylight location is determined use that to cut the exact dimensions as required along the rafters that have been earmarked earlier.