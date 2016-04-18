Magical ways to make furniture from wine crates

This is another innovative way of upcycling the old wine case. Make a regular square box and place a flower pot inside and you have your matching flower pot ready to go with the dining chairs made of the same material. Make sure you secure the structure well with nails as wine cases are made of thin sheets of wood. So in order to have a sturdy flower pot, it is important to focus on the construction.

Wine case is truly a dream material; easy to procure, low on cost and better for the environment. You only need to spend some time creating your DIY furniture. Take up the project and start building things on your own and you will realize how fulfilling it can be. With the right tools and materials, you can soon have all the furniture in your house homemade . Enjoy the fruits of your labour and show off your creativity and style which are surely going to impress visitors to your home.

