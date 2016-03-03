A little bit of colour everywhere ensures life is not dull and boring. Your stair lights are no exception. Coloured lights can transform your stairs into a bright and vibrant corner of your house. The light holders themselves can be chosen in colours that complement the colour of your walls or stairs. That apart, you can also select the colour of the light it emits and reflects on the stairs and walls. Your stairways can be completely transformed with a dash of colour.

Hopefully you are now equipped with all you need to know to light up your stairs. Go ahead and choose what ever best suits your pocket and stairway. You will be surprised to see your flight of stairs transform from dull to dapper, literally at the flick of a switch.

And now that you have got your stairs all well lit up, you may want to get inspired by some of our ideas for lighting up the rest of your home.